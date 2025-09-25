Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Exeter City and Huddersfield Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Huddersfield Town make the trip to Exeter City on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that will keep them in the top five of the League One table.

Meanwhile, Exeter head into this fixture as one of the most out-of-form teams in the division and now sitting just four points above bottom spot.

Match preview

As the pre-season title favourites, Huddersfield have been under pressure to show their credentials from the off under Lee Grant, who is in his first senior role in the dugout.

A return of 16 points from nine games is a respectable return for the Terriers, but returning just one win from their most recent four encounters presents cause for concern.

Two 3-1 defeats at Barnsley and Bradford City - teams occupying top-six spots - may prove pivotal in the long term, yet it will be the goalless draw at home to bottom-placed Burton Albion that will frustrate Grant more.

Huddersfield still possess the second-best attacking record in the division, but they have now netted just once in their last three games in all competitions.

That said, positives can be taken from the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday night, the Premier League giants now having the game wrapped up until the 74th minute.

Meanwhile, Exeter have completely lost their way under Gary Caldwell with a total of four defeats having been posted in a row.

Although it should be noted that Exeter have not conceded more than twice in any of those fixtures, they have also scored just once, an equaliser at Stevenage last time out before the home side netted an 80th-minute winner.

Caldwell's team are the only one of 24 in the third tier to be on a three-game losing streak at the present time, yet they have collected six points from their four matches at St James Park.

Now just two points clear of the relegation zone, Exeter are under pressure to deliver a result that would end a run of seven defeats from nine contests in all competitions.

Exeter City League One form:

W L W L L L

Exeter City form (all competitions):

L W L L L L

Huddersfield Town League One form:

W W L W L D

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

L W W L D L

Team News

With Exeter attacker Sonny Cox having suffered a groin injury last weekend, Jayden Wareham appears in line to be recalled as a straight replacement.

Reece Cole could return for Jack McMillan in the number 10 role, but the remainder of the team may stay the same.

Although Grant made changes to his Huddersfield XI for the Man City tie, there is an argument that none of the inclusions did enough to earn a spot this weekend.

As such, Alfie May and Joe Taylor should return, with Aston Villa loanee Zepiqueno Redmond having to drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Midfielder Herbie Kane has been ruled out in the long term with a groin injury.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Turns, Andrew; Brierley, Doyle-Hayes; Niskanen, Cole, Wareham; Magennis

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Sorensen, Feeney, Low, Roosken; Ledson, Kasumu; Castledine, May, Alves; Taylor

We say: Exeter City 1-2 Huddersfield Town

With Huddersfield having lost momentum in recent games, Exeter will fancy their chances of earning something from this contest. However, we are backing the Terriers to battle their way to victory by the odd goal in three, the decisive strike potentially coming during the latter stages.

