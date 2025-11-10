A former Everton midfielder exclusively tells Sports Mole what Jack Grealish must do to return to the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Everton winger Jack Grealish has been told what he must do in order to force his way back into England contention in time for next year's World Cup.

The Manchester City loanee has cut a rejuvenated figure since joining David Moyes's side in the summer transfer window, providing one goal and four assists in 10 Premier League appearances during the 2025-26 season so far.

However, Grealish was once again overlooked for Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad in November, when the Three Lions play their final World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Serbia and Albania on the 13th and 16th respectively.

Tuchel's men have already sealed their place at next summer's tournament in North America, but Grealish has now gone over a year without playing for England, last making an international appearance in October 2024.

Nevertheless, ex-Everton midfielder Anders Limpar has exclusively told Sports Mole that the 30-year-old will surely force his way back in with more goals and assists in the coming months, saying: “I like Jack a lot.

Anders Limpar: "No reason" why Jack Grealish cannot return to England squad

"It’s such a pleasure to see him in an Everton shirt and performing so well. If he keeps playing well, scoring and creating goals, I see no reason why he can’t get back in the England setup.

“He is super talented, he has a proven record of winning with Man City, he has played in the big games, won major titles so is a huge asset to Everton, but also to the young England players as well.

“It would be great to see him in the squad soon and challenge for the World Cup position for England.”

Grealish was part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 World Cup, scoring in the opening group game against Iran, but the winger did not start any of the Three Lions' five matches in Qatar.

The Man City attacker was then omitted from England's squad for Euro 2024 and won his 39th and most recent cap against Finland on October 13, 2024, scoring his side's opening goal in that 3-1 Nations League victory.

The stats that show why Jack Grealish must be in England contention

Reverting to the form that earned him a £100m valuation at Aston Villa, Grealish ranks highly in many a statistical category this season, most notably providing the joint-most assists of any Premier League player this season with four.

Only Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus and Burnley's Quilindschy Hartman have set up as many goals in the top flight, and Grealish's 24 key passes is only inferior to Bruno Fernandes's 29 for Manchester United.

The winger has also provided the fifth-most shot-creating actions (45), the fourth-most shot-creating actions per 90 (4.9), and the second-most progressive carries (60), only trailing Jeremy Doku's 74 in the latter category.

Furthermore, Grealish has drawn more fouls than any other player in the division with 33 free kicks won - seven more than closest challenger Bruno Guimaraes - showcasing the different dimension he can offer to the England attack.

While Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon has excelled in the Champions League so far this season, he is yet to register a Premier League goal or assist, and Grealish will surely threaten the ex-Everton winger's place if he continues in the same vein.