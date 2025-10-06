Everton reportedly have interest in renewing their interest in a summer transfer target during the January window.

Everton are reportedly giving consideration to renewing their interest in Sevilla player Juanlu Sanchez during the winter transfer window.

The Toffees were active in the summer as they prepared to make the move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

So far, David Moyes' side have delivered an impressive 11 points from their seven games, most recently overcoming Crystal Palace on Sunday.

With eight first-team additions having been made in the summer, Everton seemingly have a squad strong enough to push hard for European qualification in 2025-26.

However, as per Fichajes, Everton are open-minded to being proactive in the winter as they bid to challenge for a return to continental football.

Everton to return for La Liga man?

The report alleges that the Merseyside outfit are toying with the possibility of making another attempt to sign Juanlu at the midway point of the campaign.

Everton were one of several clubs - others being Napoli and Wolverhampton Wanderers - that failed to get a deal over the line for the 22-year-old.

While the versatile Spaniard has not featured since September 23, he has still made four starts and four substitute outings for Sevilla this season.

Despite the report suggesting that Sevilla may prefer to retain Juanlu's services, it is suggested that his market value means that they are likely to be open to offers.

Sevilla are said to be willing to cashing in on the Spain Under-21 international for €20m (£17.38m).

Do Everton need Juanlu?

Given their solid start to the new campaign and staying unbeaten at their new stadium, there is an argument that Everton do not necessarily have to shell out a significant fee in January.

On the flip side, at the age of 22 and with the ability of playing right-back, central midfield and right-wing, Juanlu brings obvious value for money.

At right-back, Everton are benefitting from the height and physicality of Jake O'Brien, and it is unclear whether Moyes would be prepared to sacrifice defensive attributes for attacking traits in that position.

Juanlu could plausibly be viewed as a straight long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman, who is now 36 years of age.