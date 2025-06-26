Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Villarreal forward Thierno Barry to Everton and a potential Birmingham City return for Demarai Gray.

Everton are reportedly nearing an agreement with Villarreal over a deal for Thierno Barry.

The 22-year-old made the move to Villarreal from FC Basel last summer, and he enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign for the Yellow Submarine, scoring 11 times and registering four assists in 37 appearances.

The release clause in Barry's contract is set at €40m (£34m), but it is understood that he can leave for less.

According to Foot Mercato, Everton are now confident of securing a deal for the striker in the near future.

The report claims that the Toffees are leading the Premier League interest; at least one offer from the Merseyside outfit has allegedly already been rejected, but a breakthrough is set to arrive.

Birmingham 'in talks' over Gray transfer

Meanwhile, according to talkSPORT, Birmingham City are in advanced discussions over a deal for Al-Ettifaq attacker Demarai Gray.

The report claims that Birmingham are unlikely to pay a transfer fee for the experienced forward, but Al-Ettifaq would have a sell-on clause of between 25% and 30%.

Gray came through the youth system at Birmingham, progressing to first-team level in 2013, and he represented the Blues on 78 occasions in all competitions, with the majority of those appearances coming in the Championship.

The Jamaica international went on to represent Leicester City, Bayer Leverkusen and Everton before a switch to the Saudi Pro League, and he has a record of four goals and five assists in 50 games for Al-Ettifaq.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the 28-year-old's future, but he is now seemingly set to secure a return to Birmingham, who won last season's League One title to earn promotion back to the Championship.

Sunderland 'enquire' over summer deal for Sassuolo attacker

Elsewhere, Sunderland have reportedly been in touch with Sassuolo to register their interest in Armand Lauriente.

The 26-year-old had an excellent 2024-25 campaign in Italy's second tier, scoring 18 times and registering six assists in 33 appearances, and it is understood that a number of clubs are monitoring him.

According to ESPN, Sunderland, who have secured a return to the Premier League for the 2025-26 campaign, have enquired over the attacker's availability during this summer's transfer window.

The report claims that Sassuolo are open to offers for Lauriente this summer despite the fact that they won Serie B last season to secure a return to Serie A.

The Frenchman has a record of 31 goals and 18 assists in 102 matches for his current team, while he also previously netted 13 times and provided 14 assists in 91 fixtures for FC Lorient.