Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Everton could line up in Monday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Everton manager David Moyes will reunite with erstwhile club Manchester United in Monday's Premier League showdown at Old Trafford, where the Toffees will arrive with a slightly depleted squad.

German midfielder Merlin Rohl has been forced to undergo a hernia operation and faces a few weeks out, joining Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) and Nathan Patterson (groin) in the visitors' infirmary.

Rohl's absence would not have impacted Moyes's starting lineup anyway, although the Scotsman could still ponder an alteration in the engine room, where Idrissa Gueye partnered Tim Iroegbunam in the 2-0 win over Fulham two weekends ago.

Iroegbunam's surprise inclusion saw James Garner start at right-back and Jake O'Brien drop to the bench, but the latter could now regain his rightful place after helping the Republic of Ireland dramatically qualify for the World Cup playoffs.

Ex-Man Utd youngster Garner and the veteran Gueye are therefore primed to operate behind an unchanged attacking quartet, as Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish support the promoted Thierno Barry.

The Frenchman is still awaiting his first Premier League goal, but he had one disallowed in the victory over Fulham and was given a standing ovation as he left the field midway through the second half, so his spot over Beto is surely safe.

Further back, O'Brien is expected to rejoin an otherwise identical rearguard of Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

