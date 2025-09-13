Aston Villa will be bidding to extend a club-record streak when they square off against Everton in Saturday's Premier League fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Aston Villa will be bidding to extend a club-record streak when they play Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The West Midlands outfit have endured a dismal start to the new campaign, collecting just one point from matches against Newcastle United, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Villa have also failed to score in each of those fixtures, the only team in England's top flight to hold that record for 2025-26.

Sitting 19th in the Premier League table, Villa make the trip to Merseyside for their first-ever visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

When they take to the pitch to face the Toffees, Unai Emery's side will be attempt to further extend one of their most notable streaks in their history.

Villa bidding to extend Everton streak

Across their last four away visits to Everton, all taking place at Goodison Park, Villa have kept clean sheets.

That represents their longest-ever run of clean sheets against one opponent in league fixtures, while they have also collected 13 points from their last five such games against Everton.

Furthermore, Everton's failure to score a goal across the aforementioned four games puts them at risk of going five successive home league matches against the same opponent without finding the back of the net for just the second time in their history and first since 1978.

However, Everton have not recorded a victory over Villa in their last 12 Premier League games, a run stretching back to 2016.

Meanwhile, only two teams in Premier League history - Derby County in 1997 and Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 - have won their opening two games at their new stadium.

While those statistics are all in Villa's favour, Emery's side are at risk of becoming just the fifth team in Premier League history to fail to score in their opening four games of a season.

