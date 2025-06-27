Man United, Chelsea 'suffer transfer blow' with Everton star 'on brink' of new contract

Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly suffer a blow to their hopes of landing an Everton star who is close to agreeing a new contract.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly on the verge of a new contract despite being linked with a number of top Premier League clubs.

Manchester United made an effort to sign Branthwaite last summer, but they ultimately saw two bids knocked back by the Toffees.

The Red Devils have continued to be linked with a potential move, while Chelsea have been mentioned as a potential contender for the 23-year-old centre-back.

Chelsea's London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, and Premier League champions Liverpool have also been credited with an interest, but it appears that Branthwaite's admirers are going to be left disappointed this summer.

Branthwaite close to new Everton deal

According to Sky Sports News, Everton are close to finalising a new contract to secure Branthwaite's long-term future.

The defender still has two years left to run on his current deal, with an option to extend his contract by a further year.

While they may be under no immediate pressure to sign his deal, the Toffees are seemingly keen to fend off any transfer interest by giving Branthwaite a new contract on improved terms.

The report states that a new deal could be announced next week, although there are still a few final details to be ironed out between the two parties.

As per the Daily Mail, Branthwaite's fresh deal is expected to run for five years, which would keep him at the Merseyside club until 2030.

How will Everton stay affect World Cup hopes?

There was a suggestion that Branthwaite was considering his future after failing to make any of Thomas Tuchel's first two England squads.

Tuchel will be looking for his players to play at the highest level possible, which effectively means Champions League football.

While Branthwaite has attracted interest from Champions League clubs, he is prepared to stay at Everton for their new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

It means he will not play European football in a World Cup year, but he will enjoy regular game time in the heart of the Everton defence.

Branthwaite will surely be in contention for an England World Cup spot if he can help David Moyes's side enjoy a successful season.