Grealish 'could be given' new Man City escape route

Everton have reportedly emerged as a surprise contender to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

The 29-year-old is widely expected to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer after he fell down the pecking order in the 2024-25 campaign.

Grealish had to settle for 16 starts in 32 competitive appearances, while he played just one minute in the final five matches of the season.

Man City have already decided to leave Grealish out of the squad for the Club World Cup in the USA, reinforcing the belief that he no longer has a future with Pep Guardiola's side.

Grealish has ruled out the possibility of a return to Aston Villa, but he could still be offered the chance to join another Premier League club.

Everton keeping tabs on Grealish

Newcastle have been mooted as a potential destination, while a surprise contender has also entered the race for his services.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are monitoring Grealish's situation after identifying the Man City attacker as a possible target.

The Toffees are aware of the player's availability, although they are yet to hold talks with Man City over a potential summer move.

The report claims that Everton would likely seek a loan switch if they decide to step up their interest in the Man City man.

There is a belief that Grealish's £300,000 a week wages would deter Everton from pursuing a permanent transfer this summer.

Do Everton have a realistic chance?

It is surprising to see Everton linked with Grealish purely because they are not in a position to offer him the chance to play European football.

Having spent the last four years with the Citizens, it would be a shock for Grealish to swap Champions League football for a team that finished in 14th place last season.

With that said, new Everton owners, the Friedkin Group, will have aspirations of building Everton into a strong force in their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

David Moyes's side could also offer Grealish the chance to play regular football in a season where he wants to impress England boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup.