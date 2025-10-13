Three Premier League clubs reportedly express an interest in signing Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, who is currently on loan at Monaco.

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for three Premier League clubs.

Having fallen down the pecking order at the La Liga champions, Fati was allowed to link up with Monaco on loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

Although the perceived former heir to Lionel Messi at Camp Nou needed to remain patient before earning his debut for Monaco, he has since burst into action to serve a reminder of his talent.

An incredible six goals have been scored across five matches and 251 minutes of football in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, including a double in the recent 2-2 draw at home to Nice.

As it stands, it appears more likely than not that Monaco would be willing to activate a buy option, but it appears that there is growing interest from the Premier League.

Which Premier League clubs want Fati?

According to Fichajes, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Everton have started to monitoring Fati's progression at Monaco.

The report suggests that all three clubs are interested in strengthening the depth of their attacking options with a player who can play in more than one position.

Fati has already experienced one disappointing stint in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion where he accumulated just 511 minutes of top-flight football across 19 outings, only netting twice.

At the time, Brighton were competing in Europe, and that may prove to be a stumbling block for any club that fails to achieve that goal this campaign.

Monaco are said to be in a position where they can activate a €11m (£9.55m) option to buy Fati on a permanent basis, Barcelona having inserted that clause to try to get the player off their outgoings.

However, the Catalan giants reportedly retain a €28m (£24.31m) buy-back clause of their own if Monaco push through a permanent deal, therefore making any approach from a Premier League side complicated.

Will interested parties bide their time?

Given Fati's lack of football since the beginning of 2023-24, few people will be getting carried away with his recent impact.

Prior to this season, Fati had only played 1,329 minutes of football across two seasons, so he will need to prove that he can stay fit.

As a result, there is unlikely to be any movement from Monaco or rivals for his signature until at least the turn of the year.