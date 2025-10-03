Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Everton's clash with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Crystal Palace will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 20 games across all competitions when they travel to Everton this Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles are flying on all fronts and could end the weekend level on points with the league leaders, depending on other results.

Everton, meanwhile, are winless in their last three Premier League outings, and they will be looking to shake that off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

What time does Everton vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

Everton will kick off against Palace at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Everton vs. Crystal Palace being played?

This clash will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Premier League's newest ground has a capacity of 52,000, which should make for a cracking atmosphere.

How to watch Everton vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the UK can watch this game on the Sky Sports Premier League channel, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show every Sunday 2:00pm kickoff this season.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app, as well as via NOW UK if they have the relevant Sky Sports subscription package on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app within minutes of the final whistle, and posted on the broadcaster's YouTube channel later.

Who will win Everton vs. Crystal Palace?

Everton have played four games at their new stadium, and they are yet to lose, picking up two wins and two draws across all competitions.

Of all the teams who have visited the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Crystal Palace are seemingly the most dangerous, taking into account their sensational form in recent weeks.

The Eagles picked up a stunning victory over Liverpool last weekend, and they followed it up with another win in Europe on Wednesday night. With momentum at an all-time high, Palace will certainly fancy their chances as they head to Merseyside.



