Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Estrela Amadora and Vitoria de Guimaraes, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Estrela Amadora have another opportunity to give their fans something to cheer about when they host Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Primeira Liga at the Estadio Jose Gomes on Sunday, September 14.

The hosts should be confident of fending off Guimaraes, who are yet to register a win away from home in the league and are struggling to hit the heights of last season.

Match preview

After finishing last term just two points above the relegation zone, Estrela have not gone about the new Primeira Liga season much differently.

Perhaps they can be forgiven and even given plaudits for surviving, considering the club is only five years old in its new iteration.

However, the Tricolours are part of a group of six clubs yet to register a win in this league campaign.

Jose Augusto Faria relinquished his sporting director role to manage the club in September last year and has made some progress after tinkering with his tactics.

Switching from three at the back to a four in the final three games of last season yielded consecutive defeats, but since the start of the new term, he has returned to his trusted formation with more positive outcomes.

Since then, Augusto has seen his side draw three of their four league fixtures, which can generate confidence heading into this weekend’s clash.

However, the head-to-head record will not do much to inspire the hosts, as they have been on the receiving end of defeat in three of their last four meetings.

That record should point to an easy away victory this Sunday, but that is not the case because of the struggles Guimaraes have been experiencing on the road this term.

The Conquistadores are only one of two clubs yet to register a single point away from home in the league, a huge concern for Luis Miguel Pinto and his troops.

The 36-year-old was appointed as manager ahead of this campaign, after guiding Tondela to the Liga Portugal 2 title and promotion last season.

However, it seems that adjusting to the Primeira Liga is more difficult than he imagined since his team have only won one of their opening four games.

Pinto needs to snap the little rut Guimaraes find themselves in if they are to climb up the table and challenge for European football like they did last season.

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

DLDD

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

LWLD

Team News

The hosts will be without left back Guilherme Montoia, who picked up an injury in their first league outing against Estoril.

New signing Robinho joins Montoia in the treatment room after making three appearances for the Tricolours, which will inevitably leave a hole in the heart of the midfield.

Pinto, meanwhile, has his complete squad at his disposal, but there could be a hint of disappointment at the loss of Tiago Silva to Qatari side Al Rayyan at the end of the transfer window.

Silva scored in Guimaraes’ last visit to Estrela and recently fired home the winner in their thrilling home victory against Estoril.

However, the attacking responsibility will now firmly be in the hands of veteran forward Nelson Oliveira and right-winger Gustavo Silva.

The latter scored the opener against Arouca the last time out and had one strike chalked off for offside, indicating that much of the attacking impetus could come from the Brazilian.

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Bernardo Schappo, Luan Patrick, Chernev; Cabral, Jovane, Moreira, Marcus, Encada; Godoy, Gastao

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Charles Silva; Maga, Rivas, Abascal, Mendes; G. Nogueira, Beni; Arcanjo, M. Nogueira, Gustavo; Oliveira

We say: Estrela Amadora 1-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Four games without a win is a concern for the hosts, but the fact that they beat Guimaraes in their previous meeting is encouraging.

The visitors have not won away from home yet and have conceded five goals across two games on the road, making a case for the points to be shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



