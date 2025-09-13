[monks data]
Espanyol logo
La Liga | Gameweek 4
Sep 15, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Mallorca logo

Espanyol
vs.
Mallorca

Preview: Espanyol vs Mallorca - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Football Editor
Preview: Espanyol vs Mallorca - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Monday's La Liga clash between Espanyol and Mallorca, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Espanyol will be aiming to continue their impressive start to the 2025-26 La Liga campaign when they welcome Mallorca to RCDE Stadium on Monday night.

The hosts have picked up seven points from their first three matches of the season to sit sixth in the La Liga table, while the visitors are down in 18th, picking up just one point from their opening three games.


Match preview

Espanyol opened their season with an excellent result, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on home soil, before following that up with a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad in their second game of the season.

The Catalan giants returned to winning ways on August 31 by beating Osasuna 1-0, so seven points have been secured from three matches, which has left them in sixth spot in the table.

The White and Blues finished 14th in Spain's top flight last season, and it is not impossible to imagine them pushing for a top-half spot, although they have not ended a La Liga campaign in the top half since 2018-19.

Espanyol were incredibly busy during the summer market, making 13 signings in total, while there were also a number of departures, with the biggest of those proving to be Joan Garcia, who joined Barcelona.

The Catalan team have won their last three La Liga matches against Mallorca on home soil, but the latter recorded a 2-1 victory when the two teams last locked horns in March of this year.

Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi celebrates after scoring on March 15, 2025

Mallorca, meanwhile, have made an underwhelming start to the season, but they have already played Barcelona and Real Madrid, so not too much can be read into their results thus far.

Jagoba Arrasate's side opened their campaign with a 3-0 home defeat to Barcelona - a match which saw them pick up two red cards, before drawing 1-1 at home to Celta Vigo in their second game of the season.

Mallorca then travelled to Real Madrid before the September international break, and they suffered a 2-1 defeat to the title hopefuls, but it was an encouraging performance against the division leaders.

The Pirates finished 10th in Spain's top flight last season, only four points off the European spots, and there is certainly enough talent in their squad to push for a similar spot this term.

Mallorca need to put as win on the board as soon as possible in order to boost their confidence, but they have another very tough game after this one, preparing to welcome Atletico Madrid on September 21.

Espanyol La Liga form:

WDW

Mallorca La Liga form:

LDL


Team News

Espanyol attacker Javi Puado on September 14, 2024

Espanyol will be missing Javi Hernandez due to an injury problem, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape, and there are not expected to be any surprises in their XI.

Javi Puado and Kike Garcia are set to feature in the final third of the field for the Catalan outfit, while Edu Exposito is in line for another spot in the middle of the midfield.

Pere Milla has been a standout performer for the team this season, already finding the back of the net on two occasions, and he will again feature in a wide position for the hosts.

As for Mallorca, Javi Llabres is their only injury doubt, with the forward requiring a late fitness test.

Vedat Muriqi is the danger man through the middle, and the experienced striker will be in the side, while Sergi Darder will be a notable starter in the middle of the away side's midfield.

Mateo Joseph is yet to get off the mark in terms of goals since his arrival over the summer, but there should be another spot in the final third of the field for the 21-year-old.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Cabrera, Calero, Romero; Dolan, Lozano, Exposito, Milla; Puado, Garcia

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Kumbulla, Raillo, Valjent; Morey, Darder, Morlanes, Mojica; Torre; Muriqi, Joseph


SM words green background

We say: Espanyol 1-1 Mallorca


 

There has only been one draw between these two sides since September 2020, but Mallorca are better than what they have shown this season, and we are backing the visitors to be good enough for a point on Monday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581438:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6332:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Jagoba Arrasate Javi Puado Manolo Gonzalez Vedat Muriqi Football
rhs 2.0
FT
Pickering Town CFC
0-2
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
FT
Ebbsfleet
5-0
Ashford Town
FT
Hyde
2-0
Whitby
FT
Telford
3-1
Kidderminster
FT
Eastbourne
4-0
Epsom & Ewell FC
FT
Farnborough
4-1
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
FT
Matlock Town
3-0
Carlton Town
FT
Hemel Hemps.
4-1
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Fylde
4-1
Bamber Bridge
FT
Gosport Borough
0-3
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
FT
Chesham
1-4
King's Lynn
FT
Whitehawk
0-2
Walton & Hersham
FT
West Auckland
0-1
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
FT
Curzon Ashton
4-1
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
FT
Hampton
4-2
AFC Croydon Athletic
FT
Gainsborough
2-1
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
FT
FC United
0-1
Chadderton
FT
Stalybridge
1-2
Chester
FT
Bedford
1-1
Dag & Red
FT
Maldon & Tiptree
2-0
Stanway Rovers FC
FT
Hungerford
3-0
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
FT
Congleton Town FC
0-1
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
FT
Quorn
2-1
Kettering
FT
Grimsby Borough
1-1
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
FT
Steyning Town
2-2
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
FT
Westbury United
3-2
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
FT
Brixham
1-3
Dorchester
FT
Sutton Coldfield Town
3-1
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
FT
AFC Totton
2-0
Torquay Utd
FT
Buxton
3-0
Redditch United
FT
AFC Sudbury
1-2
Aveley
FT
Spalding
3-0
Alfreton
FT
P'boro Sports
2-1
Hornchurch
FT
Shepshed Dynamo
0-2
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
FT
Whitstable Town
1-1
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
FT
Royston
1-0
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
FT
Ashford United
0-3
Chatham Town
FT
Bootle FC
1-3
Darlington
FT
Dunston
1-0
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
FT
Chertsey Town
2-3
Cray Valley
FT
Wimborne Town
2-1
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
FT
Newcastle Blue Star
0-2
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
FT
Hanwell Town
0-1
Bedfont Sports
FT
Ashton United
2-0
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!