Sports Mole previews Monday's La Liga clash between Espanyol and Mallorca, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Espanyol will be aiming to continue their impressive start to the 2025-26 La Liga campaign when they welcome Mallorca to RCDE Stadium on Monday night.

The hosts have picked up seven points from their first three matches of the season to sit sixth in the La Liga table, while the visitors are down in 18th, picking up just one point from their opening three games.

Match preview

Espanyol opened their season with an excellent result, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on home soil, before following that up with a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad in their second game of the season.

The Catalan giants returned to winning ways on August 31 by beating Osasuna 1-0, so seven points have been secured from three matches, which has left them in sixth spot in the table.

The White and Blues finished 14th in Spain's top flight last season, and it is not impossible to imagine them pushing for a top-half spot, although they have not ended a La Liga campaign in the top half since 2018-19.

Espanyol were incredibly busy during the summer market, making 13 signings in total, while there were also a number of departures, with the biggest of those proving to be Joan Garcia, who joined Barcelona.

The Catalan team have won their last three La Liga matches against Mallorca on home soil, but the latter recorded a 2-1 victory when the two teams last locked horns in March of this year.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have made an underwhelming start to the season, but they have already played Barcelona and Real Madrid, so not too much can be read into their results thus far.

Jagoba Arrasate's side opened their campaign with a 3-0 home defeat to Barcelona - a match which saw them pick up two red cards, before drawing 1-1 at home to Celta Vigo in their second game of the season.

Mallorca then travelled to Real Madrid before the September international break, and they suffered a 2-1 defeat to the title hopefuls, but it was an encouraging performance against the division leaders.

The Pirates finished 10th in Spain's top flight last season, only four points off the European spots, and there is certainly enough talent in their squad to push for a similar spot this term.

Mallorca need to put as win on the board as soon as possible in order to boost their confidence, but they have another very tough game after this one, preparing to welcome Atletico Madrid on September 21.

Espanyol La Liga form:

WDW

Mallorca La Liga form:

LDL

Team News

Espanyol will be missing Javi Hernandez due to an injury problem, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape, and there are not expected to be any surprises in their XI.

Javi Puado and Kike Garcia are set to feature in the final third of the field for the Catalan outfit, while Edu Exposito is in line for another spot in the middle of the midfield.

Pere Milla has been a standout performer for the team this season, already finding the back of the net on two occasions, and he will again feature in a wide position for the hosts.

As for Mallorca, Javi Llabres is their only injury doubt, with the forward requiring a late fitness test.

Vedat Muriqi is the danger man through the middle, and the experienced striker will be in the side, while Sergi Darder will be a notable starter in the middle of the away side's midfield.

Mateo Joseph is yet to get off the mark in terms of goals since his arrival over the summer, but there should be another spot in the final third of the field for the 21-year-old.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Cabrera, Calero, Romero; Dolan, Lozano, Exposito, Milla; Puado, Garcia

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Kumbulla, Raillo, Valjent; Morey, Darder, Morlanes, Mojica; Torre; Muriqi, Joseph

We say: Espanyol 1-1 Mallorca

There has only been one draw between these two sides since September 2020, but Mallorca are better than what they have shown this season, and we are backing the visitors to be good enough for a point on Monday night.

