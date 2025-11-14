Preview:Albania vs England - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Albania and England, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Closing out their World Cup 2026 Qualifying campaign with a top-of-the-table clash, England hit the road to face runners-up Albania in Tirana on Sunday.

The North America-bound visitors are aiming to make it eight for eight in the section, while the hosts confirmed their playoff place with a narrow win over Andorra in midweek.

Match preview

The conditions were miserable, but the finishing was not on Thursday night, as England prolonged their 100% start to World Cup Qualifying thanks to two sumptuous strikes from Arsenal attackers Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze against Serbia.

The Gunners duo propelled the Three Lions to a routine 2-0 home victory over their Euro 2024 foes, one that made no difference to the standings thanks to England's early qualification in October, when they became the first UEFA representative to book their World Cup ticket.

Still perfect both points-wise and clean-sheets wise, England are currently one of just three European nations yet to concede a goal during the preliminary period alongside Spain and Switzerland, both of whom have played three fewer matches than Thomas Tuchel's men.

Now chasing a couple of slices of history, the unblemished visitors to Tirana could set a new national team record of 11 straight competitive wins, having equalled their all-time best of 10 on Thursday evening.

Furthermore, England have now gone a magnificent nine competitive games without conceding, and they could become just the second European country to win 10 straight competitive matches while keeping a clean sheet every time, after Spain from 2014 to 2016.

Also establishing a mean defensive streak of late, hosts Albania recorded their fourth clean sheet in five games during Thursday's victory over Andorra, one that ensured their World Cup dream would not be dashed just yet.

Torino midfielder Kristjan Asllani struck the only goal of the game midway through the second half on Thursday, when thanks also to England's success over Serbia - who were one point behind Albania at the beginning of the evening - the Red and Blacks' second-placed finish was confirmed.

Sylvinho and his men therefore owe gratitude to Sunday's visitors, as they will now enter next March's playoffs for the right to advance to their first-ever World Cup Finals, although their opponents are yet to be determined.

For the time being, the in-form Albanians' solitary goal is a stunning sixth win in a row across all competitions, and a fourth on the spin in World Cup Qualifying, where they have beaten Andorra, Latvia and Serbia by a goal to nil since the beginning of September.

However, Sylvinho's men were seen off 2-0 by England in March, a result that made it seven losses from seven previous meetings with the Three Lions, who have scored 21 goals and conceded just one against their upcoming opponents.

Team News

Nick Pope, Anthony Gordon and Marc Guehi all withdrew from the squad prior to England's victory over Serbia, but the Three Lions came out of Thursday's game unscathed on the physical front.

Tuchel prioritised continuity with the inclusion of Morgan Rogers in the number 10 position, but Real Madrid playmaker Jude Bellingham will no doubt have his eyes on the Aston Villa star's role, and the same goes for Eze on the left over Marcus Rashford.

With no other recognised striker in the squad, Tuchel sent on Phil Foden to replace Harry Kane midway through the second half on Thursday, but the Bayern Munich talisman is expected to reprise his role in the final third here.

As for Albania, Sylvinho is also expected to be working with an identical group of players from their win over Andorra, including a particularly emotional Armando Broja.

The Slough-born striker was taken off after just 59 minutes on Thursday - for tactical reasons - and cut a tearful figure at full time, having been unable to contribute to Albania's historic playoff qualification as much as he had intended.

Broja was consoled by experienced defender Elseid Hysaj, who became Albania's most-capped men's player of all time when he made his 94th appearance in midweek, and both are in a strong position to start again.

Albania possible starting lineup:

Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Shehu; Broja, Laci, Hoxha; Manaj

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Stones, Burn; Wharton, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Eze; Kane

We say: Albania 0-1 England

Neither Albania nor England have any need to go gung-ho for victory on Sunday, and a tame affair could be in store as players endeavour to avoid picking up injuries before returning to their clubs.

Both nations' mean defensive streaks also give rise to a low-scoring showdown, but the hosts are far from ruthless in the final third, so Tuchel's men have our vote to edge a scrappy battle and finish Group K with a 100% record.

