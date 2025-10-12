Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how England could line up for Tuesday's World Cup 2026 Qualifying Group K clash with Latvia.

England boss Thomas Tuchel is optimistic that Harry Kane will be available for the Three Lions' potentially decisive World Cup 2026 Group K qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday.

The Bayern Munich marksman missed Thursday's 3-0 friendly win over Wales due to an ankle injury, which he picked up on domestic duty in the Bundesliga.

However, Tuchel told the press ahead of the game that he was "convinced" that Kane would be available for Tuesday's qualifier, where a win for England will confirm their place at the World Cup with two games to spare.

The 32-year-old could therefore be a straight swap for Ollie Watkins at the tip of the attack, even though the Aston Villa man found the net against the Welsh, and Kane may be one of two alterations up front.

Anthony Gordon played the full 90 on Thursday, and with Marcus Rashford in stellar form for Barcelona, the Manchester United loanee should be given the chance to strut his stuff on the left-hand side.

However, Morgan Rogers and Bukayo Saka should be retained after their strikes on Thursday; the latter has now scored more goals for the England senior men's team than any other Arsenal player.

Tuchel should not alter the double pivot of Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson either, and the German could also persist with an identical backline, as Jordan Pickford seeks a sensational ninth successive clean sheet in international football.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Konsa, Guehi, Stones, Spence; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Rogers, Rashford; Kane

No Data Analysis info