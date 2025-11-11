Bellingham in, Foden out: Predicted England XI vs. Serbia

[monks data]
England lineup vs. Serbia: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 qualifier including Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden decisions

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how England could line up for Thursday's World Cup 2026 qualifier against Serbia.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has reinforced his ranks with the returning Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden for November's World Cup 2026 qualifiers, which begin with the visit of Serbia to Wembley on Thursday.

The Three Lions have already guaranteed progression to the next global gathering as Group K winners, taking 18 points from a possible 18 to advance with two games to spare.

Neither Bellingham nor Foden were involved in October's meetings with Wales and Latvia, but the playmakers are now unsurprisingly back in Tuchel's ranks for upcoming meetings with Serbia and Albania on November 13 and 16 respectively.

However, only one of the pair may be given the nod from the first whistle on Thursday, when Bellingham is in with a better chance of operating in the number 10 role behind captain Harry Kane.

Foden is an option on the flanks too, but an in-form Marcus Rashford and national team stalwart Bukayo Saka should be preferred, as Tuchel goes as strong as possible against a Serbia side still desperately fighting for a playoff spot.

The German is therefore likely to persist with the Declan Rice-Elliot Anderson double pivot - forcing the newly-selected Alex Scott to wait his turn - but Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is a serious injury doubt.

As a result, Ezri Konsa and John Stones should link arms ahead of Jordan Pickford - still yet to concede a goal in Group K - while Reece James and Dan Burn could be deployed as Tuchel's full-backs.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; James, Konsa, Stones, Burn; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

Written by
Ben Knapton
