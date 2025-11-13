Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's World Cup 2026 qualifier between Albania and England.

One game away from a perfect World Cup 2026 Qualifying campaign, England hit the road to face Albania in their final Group K match this weekend.

The Three Lions strolled past Serbia on Thursday evening to make it seven for seven ahead of the next global gathering, where their upcoming hosts may join them.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details on how to follow the match.

What time does Albania vs. England kick off?

Albania vs. England will kick off at 5pm on Sunday evening for viewers in the UK.

Meanwhile, the game will commence at 6pm in the city where the match is being held - Tirana.

Where is Albania vs. England being played?

Albania's showdown with England is taking place at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, a 22,500-seater stadium which is the largest in Albania.

The 2021-22 Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord was held at the ground, which England last visited in March 2021, winning 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Mason Mount.

How to watch Albania vs. England in the UK

TV channels

The final qualifier between Albania and England is being streamed live on ITV1 for viewers in England, as well as STV for Scottish watchers.

ITV1 and STV are available on Freeview channel 3 - the same as EE TV - as well as 103 for Sky TV and Virgin Media subscribers.

Online streaming

Fans can also watch Albania vs. England on ITVX and the STV Player, which are available on devices such as mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Highlights of the match should be available on the ITV Sport and England YouTube channels, and the broadcaster will also post the best bits of the match as and when they happen on their @itvfootball X - formerly known as Twitter - account.

What is at stake for Albania and England?

Nothing in terms of the standings, as Albania are already guaranteed to finish second in Group K behind the perfect Three Lions, meaning that the hosts will enter next year's playoffs for another shot at World Cup qualification.

Albania edged out Andorra 1-0 away from home in midweek, but they also owe a thank you or two to their upcoming visitors, whose victory over Serbia ensured that Sylvinho's side could not be caught by the Eagles on the final matchday.

However, the home side will be bidding to end a miserable losing run against England, who have won each of the first seven clashes between the two nations, most recently prevailing 2-0 in March.

On England's end, a couple of feats are at stake - the Three Lions could set a new national team record for consecutive competitive victories with their 11th in a row, having equalled their all-time best of 10 against Serbia.

Thomas Tuchel's side could also become just the second senior men's national team to win 10 straight competitive matches while keeping a clean sheet every time, matching Spain's record from October 2014 to June 2016.

