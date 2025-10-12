Latvia vs. England: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Latvia and England, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

England will confirm their World Cup 2026 qualification with two games to spare if they can get the better of hosts Latvia on Tuesday in Group K.

The Three Lions are a perfect five from five in the section, and thanks to Albania's 1-0 win over Serbia on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel's side need just one more three-point haul to be sure of a first-placed ranking and spot in North America.

On the other hand, Latvia need nothing short of a miracle to force their way back into contention, as the weekend's 2-2 draw with Andorra left them six points below the playoff spot with just six left to fight for.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

Latvia wins: 0

Draws: 0

England wins: 1

Latvia and England had never met in a senior men's international before the 2026 World Cup Qualifying process, and the Three Lions unsurprisingly flexed their muscles in their inaugural meeting.

Indeed, Thomas Tuchel oversaw a simple 3-0 victory for England against the 11 Wolves on March 24, his second straight success in the hotseat after masterminding a 2-0 win over Albania in his debut game.

The floodgates opened in the 38th minute of that encounter thanks to a tremendous Reece James free kick, before captain Harry Kane scored his customary goal midway through the second half to double England's lead.

The Wembley faithful would have one more goal to celebrate, as then-Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze struck a deflected third, as Tuchel became the first England men's manager to win his first two competitive matches since Fabio Capello in 2008.

When England take to the field in Riga on Tuesday, Latvia will become the 72nd different nation they have played an away game against, and the Three Lions have won each of their last three inaugural away matches against other opponents.

In 2015, England's first away game vs. Slovenia ended in a 3-2 win, before they beat Lithuania in their own backyard by three goals to nil, and their maiden trip to Kosovo in 2019 brought a 4-0 victory.

On the other side of the coin, Latvia are on a dismal 14-game losing streak against teams sitting in the top 10 of the FIFA rankings, conceding a whopping 41 goals and scoring just one in that time.

Away from the Three Lions, the England Women's team memorably tore Latvia apart in a 20-0 annihilation in 2021, which marked the nation's biggest-ever senior win in either men's or women's football.

Last one meeting

Mar 24, 2025: England 3-0 Latvia (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

