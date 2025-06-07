Can you name England's all-time leading goalscorers?

Sports Mole challenges you to name England's all-time leading goalscorers, the players in question netting 20 times or more.

England's all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane steered further clear at the top of the charts on June 7, 2025, and it was an extremely good thing that he did.

Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions were expected to cruise to victory against minnows Andorra in their third World Cup 2026 qualifier, having eased past Albania and Latvia in their opening Group K matches.

Alas, an experimental lineup, a defence-heavy Andorra side, sweltering Catalan conditions and players utterly exhausted after a long season all conspired against the Euro 2020 and 2024 runners-up.

However, Kane stepped up when the going got tough, striking the only goal of the game in an unconvincing 1-0 win to keep his nation perfect under Tuchel.

The Bayern Munich talisman's strike marked his 72nd in 106 caps for the senior national team, and he is in no danger of losing his top scorer crown anytime soon, but what about those who can consider themselves the best of the rest?

Here, Sports Mole challenges you to name every player to have scored more than 20 goals for England.