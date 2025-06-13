Sports Mole previews Sunday evening's Under-21s European Championships clash between England Under-21s and Slovenia Under-21s.

Looking to maintain their 100% record in the competition, England Under-21s clash with Slovenia Under-21s at the Under-21s European Championships on Sunday evening.

The Three Lions picked up a convincing success over the Czech Republic earlier in the week, whilst Kekci were defeated by Germany on the same day.

Match preview

One-time winners and current holders of this competition, England made an impressive start to their Group B schedule on Thursday night, easing past the attentions of the Czech Republic, who were backed by a large number of their supporters at the stadium.

Nevertheless, it was the small section of Three Lions faithful who were celebrating by the end of the contest, with strikes from Harvey Elliott, Jonathan Rowe and centre-back Charlie Cresswell sealing a comfortable 3-1 victory over a tiring Narodak side.

After winning their opening match of the section with relative ease, Lee Carsley's troops are sitting second in the Group B standings with three points, knowing that another win this weekend would all-but secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

England have an embarrassment of riches compared to some of their European rivals this summer, with a number of their players already stars of the Premier League, including title-winning midfielder Elliott and Arsenal attacking talent Ethan Nwaneri.

Since a 2-0 qualification success over minnows Cyprus in September 2024, Slovenia have endured a four-game winless run across all competitions, with Sunday's underdogs suffering their heaviest loss in nearly two years at the hands of Germany earlier in the week.

Despite enjoying over 60% of possession against Germany on Thursday evening, Kekci were unable to take any tangible reward from the contest, with a sensational hat-trick from Stuttgart star Nick Woltemade sealing maximum points for the Germans.

Sitting rock bottom of the Group B standings with a three-point gap between themselves and Sunday's opponents England in second, Slovenia know that they must avoid defeat to the current holders to have a realistic chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Often a one-man team at the top end of the pitch for Kekci, striker Tio Cipot netted six of his nation's 12 goals during a successful qualification campaign, with the 21-year-old possessing the ability to cause the Three Lions' defence issues this weekend.

England Under-21s Euros form:

W

England Under-21s form (all competitions):

WDDLWW

Slovenia Under-21s Euros form:

L

Slovenia Under-21s form (all competitions):

DWDDLL

Team News

After Jobe Bellingham withdrew from the squad following his transfer to Borussia Dortmund, West Bromwich Albion winger Tom Fellows has linked up with England for this tournament.

Also plying his club trade in the West Midlands, Jay Stansfield of Birmingham City will be looking for more minutes off the bench.

Slovenia are sweating over the fitness of centre-back Lovro Golic, who was forced off with an injury during the last 10 minutes on Thursday.

As a result, Zan Jevsensak may require a new partner at the heart of the backline, with Relja Obric of Atalanta BC a capable backup option.

England Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Gray, Cresswell, Quansah, Livramento; Scott, Anderson; Elliott, McAtee, Hutchinson; Rowe

Slovenia Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Turk; Ilenic, Obric, Jevsenak, Kuzmic; Zeljkovic, Ostrc, Seslar, Begic, Brest; Cipot

We say: England Under-21s 2-0 Slovenia Under-21s

After seeing off the Czech Republic on Thursday, England should be able to beat Slovenia with similar comfort on Sunday evening.

Kekci are bruised from their battering at the hands of Germany and are heading towards back-to-back defeats in Group B.

