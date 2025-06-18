Sports Mole previews Friday's European Under-19s Championship clash between Netherlands Under-19s and England Under-19s, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

England Under-19s will be aiming to book their spot in the semi-finals of the Under-19s European Championship when they tackle Netherlands Under-19s on Monday evening.

The Dutch are already through to the final four, sitting top of Group B with six points, while England are second, one point ahead of third-placed Norway Under-19s and fourth-placed Germany Under-19s.

Match preview

England Under-19s opened their summer tournament with a 2-2 draw against Norway Under-19s on June 14, with Mikey Moore's penalty in the 80th minute of the contest earning the Three Lions a point.

Will Antwi's side were then involved in a quite staggering clash with Germany Under-19s on Tuesday, with the latter leading 5-1 early in the second period, only for England Under-19s to fight back to draw 5-5 with their rivals.

The result moved them onto two points in Group B, which is enough for second spot, one point ahead of both third-placed Norway Under-19s and Germany Under-19s heading into the final round of action.

England Under-19s need to beat Netherlands Under-19s in order to secure a spot in the semi-finals, as any other result would leave them vulnerable.

Netherlands Under-19s have been excellent in the competition thus far, though, and they are certain to provide stern opposition to the Three Lions on Friday.

Martijn Reuser's side opened their tournament with a 3-0 victory over Germany Under-19s before beating Norway Under-19s 2-0 last time out in order to breeze into the semi-finals.

The national team have scored five times in their two group matches and conceded zero, and they will take part in the second semi-final on June 23, against the team that finishes second in Group A (currently Denmark).

Netherlands Under-19s reached the semi-finals of this tournament in 2017, but they are aiming to win it for the first time, with Spain Under-19s potentially standing in their way in the final.

Netherlands Under-19s European Under-19s Championship form:

WW

England Under-19s European Under-19s Championship form:

DD





Team News Netherlands Under-19s are expected to rest some players having already qualified for the semi-finals. Kasper Boogard, Owen Panneflek and Sven van der Plas are among those who could earn spots in the starting side as part of a reshuffle for the group-stage fixture. However, there is once again expected to be a spot in the final third of the field for Don-Angelo Konadu. As for England Under-19s, no fresh issues have been reported from their clash with Germany Under-19s last time out, so there are not expected to be any surprises. Manchester United's Ethan Wheatley was on the scoresheet as a starter against Germany, and he is set to continue in the final third of the field on Friday. However, there could be an alteration down the right, with Kadan Young potentially being introduced.



Netherlands Under-19s possible starting lineup:

Heerkens; Read, Ugwu, Janse, Van der Plas; Boogard, Land; Oufkir, Smit, Panneflek; Konadu

England Under-19s possible starting lineup:

Setford; Kporha, Abott, Mfuni, Meghoma; Dyer; Young, Russell-Denny, King, Derry; Wheatley

We say: Netherlands Under-19s 2-2 England Under-19s

England Under-19s showed incredible character to fight back against Germany Under-19s, but this will be a bigger test on Saturday. A win is required for them to definitely be in the semi-finals, but we can see a draw here, which could also be enough to advance into the final four of the tournament.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a England Under-19s win with a probability of 38.05%. A win for Netherlands Under-19s has a probability of 37.52% and a draw has a probability of 24.4%. The most likely scoreline for a England Under-19s win is 1-2 with a probability of 8.43%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 0-1 (7.64%) and 0-2 (5.7%). The likeliest Netherlands Under-19s win is 2-1 (8.37%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (11.31%).

