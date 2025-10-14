Arsenal's teenage sensation Max Dowman breaks another record as the 15-year-old finds the back of the net for England Under-19s in a 7-0 friendly obliteration of Wales.

Arsenal sensation Max Dowman has broken yet another record with his goal in England Under-19s' 7-0 thumping of Wales in Tuesday's friendly contest.

The 15-year-old was called up to that age level for the first time in September, shortly after making his Gunners debut in their 5-0 Premier League battering of Leeds United at the Emirates.

Dowman took little time to make an impact for the Under-19s, providing an assist in a 3-3 draw with Spain last month, before coming off the bench in a 4-1 victory over Belgium on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur's on-loan Rangers talent Mikey Moore stole the show in that encounter with a hat-trick, and the Spurs phenom scored again in Tuesday's obliteration of Wales, as did Dowman in the second half to put England 4-0 up.

The Arsenal number 56's goal in the 56th minute was a historic one, as Dowman became the youngest-ever goalscorer for England's Under-19s, breaking the record held by Ryan Sessegnon for nine years.

Ex-Tottenham and current Fulham defender Sessegnon was 16 years and five months old when he scored for England's Under-19s against Luxembourg in October 2016, but the now-25-year-old has been dethroned by Dowman, who is the first 15-year-old to net for England at that level.

What other records has Arsenal's Max Dowman broken? And what records could he still break?

While Dowman is one of just three 15-year-olds to make an appearance in the Premier League, he was not quite as young as Ethan Nwaneri was when his Arsenal teammate debuted in the competition in September 2022.

However, the 2009-born attacker is the youngest player to ever contribute to a goal in the competition, having won a late penalty for Viktor Gyokeres to convert in the battering of Leeds on August 23.

James Vaughan is still Premier League's youngest goalscorer of all time, netting at the age of 16 years and 271 days for Everton in 2005, but Dowman will break that record should he score at any point in the 2025-26 top-flight season.

Prior to making his breakthrough at senior level, Dowman broke the record for the youngest-ever goalscorer in the UEFA Youth League at just 14 years old, dethroning former Borussia Dortmund talent Youssoufa Moukoko.

Dowman is yet to appear in the Champions League for Arsenal, but the Englishman was an unused substitute against Athletic Club and Olympiacos and could still become the youngest player in the competition's history.

That record is also held by Moukoko, who was 16 years and 18 days old when he debuted in Europe's top competition, but Dowman can move past the German attacker by featuring against any of Atletico Madrid, Slavia Prague, Club Brugge or Bayern Munich between now and the end of 2025.