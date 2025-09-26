Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Elche and Celta Vigo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Celta Vigo's search for their first La Liga victory of the 2025-26 campaign will continue on Sunday afternoon when they make the trip to Estadio Martinez Valero to tackle Elche.

The visitors are 15th in the La Liga table, picking up only five points from their first six matches of the season, while an excellent start to the campaign has left an unbeaten Elche up in fifth.

Match preview

Elche finished second in the Segunda Division last season to secure a return to the top flight, and it has been an impressive start to life back at this level for Eder Sarabia's side.

The Green-striped ones have won two and drawn four of their six La Liga matches this season, and a total of 10 points has left them in fifth spot in the table, three points behind third-placed Villarreal.

Elche are one of only three teams - the other two being Barcelona and Real Madrid - yet to lose in Spain's top flight this season, and they have also impressed defensively, only conceding five times in six matches.

The promoted outfit will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Osasuna, with Adria Pedrosa netting a leveller for Sarabia's side in the 92nd minute of the fixture.

Elche have lost each of their last three La Liga matches against Celta, including 1-0 defeats when the two teams locked horns during the 2022-23 top-flight season.

Celta have only actually lost one of their eight matches against Elche, but it would be fair to say that it has been an underwhelming start to the campaign for Claudio Giraldez's side.

The Sky Blues have a record of zero wins, five draws and one defeat from their six league matches this season, with five points leaving them in 15th spot in the table.

Celta lost their opening match of their 2025-26 La Liga campaign against Getafe before drawing against Mallorca, Real Betis, Villarreal, Girona and Rayo Vallecano, but they will enter this game off the back of a defeat.

Indeed, Giraldez's team suffered a 2-1 loss to Stuttgart in the first match of their 2025-26 Europa League league phase on Thursday night.

Celta finished seventh during an impressive 2024-25 La Liga campaign, but it remains to be seen whether the Vigo outfit can balance domestic and European commitments this season.

Elche La Liga form:

DDWDWD

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

LDDDDD

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

DDDDDL

Team News

Elche will definitely be without the services of Yago Santiago through injury, while Martim Neto is also a doubt.

Head coach Sarabia will make changes to the side that started against Osasuna last time out, with Rafa Mir in line to feature in the final third of the field, while David Affengruber, John Donald and Pedrosa are also set to start.

Mir and Andre Silva have scored five times between them this season, and the pair could be joined in the final third of the field by the experienced Josan.

As for Celta, Sergio Carreira is out and not expected to return until after the October international break, while Mihailo Ristic is unlikely to be involved due to a hamstring issue.

Borja Iglesias has scored four times in seven appearances this season, and the 32-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field, while Bryan Zaragoza is also set to start.

Head coach Giraldez has a number of options in the final third of the field, but Williot Swedberg is likely to be given the nod, with the 21-year-old searching for his first goal involvement of the campaign.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Pena; Donald, Affengruber, Bigas; Valera, Febas, Aguado, Pedrosa; Silva, Mir, Josan

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Fernandez, Dominguez, Lago; Rueda, Roman, Sotelo, Alvarez; Swedberg, Iglesias, Zaragoza

We say: Elche 1-0 Celta Vigo

Elche's last La Liga victory over Celta was back in October 2021, but we fancy them to win this weekend; Celta had a tough game against Stuttgart on Thursday night, and Elche could use that to their advantage.

