Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Doncaster Rovers and Northampton Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both aiming to bounce back from defeats last weekend, Doncaster Rovers and Northampton Town will square off at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have dropped to 10th spot in League One in the midst of a five-match winless run, while their visitors sit 14th and three points behind after a setback of their own.

Match preview

Doncaster Rovers return to action at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday hoping to end a poor run of form in League One.

After winning promotion and the League Two title last time around, they enjoyed an eye-catching start to life back in the third tier, quickly putting themselves at the top end of the table by amassing 16 points from their first seven outings, winning five and only losing one of those.

Grant McCann's side have failed to extend that form since, though, with their only victory in the last seven games coming over Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy last week.

That followed three straight defeats and a draw in England's third tier, before the Rovers most recently visited Leyton Orient last weekend and suffered a 4-0 beating with Dominic Ballard netting a hat-trick alongside an Aaron Connolly goal.

Now trailing the playoff spots by five points having managed just one point in their last five attempts, Doncaster Rovers will hope to kickstart an improved run and climb back towards the top six on Saturday.

They meet a visiting side who are also hoping to bounce back to winning ways at the weekend, having fallen short last time out after a pleasing run.

Northampton Town managed just one point from their first four outings of the 2025-26 term and looked set for a tough year under the management of Kevin Nolan, but they would bounce back in style, winning four and only losing one of the following six league matches.

That culminated in a 2-0 home triumph over Bolton Wanderers and an away draw with Port Vale, but on the back of an EFL Trophy triumph over Walsall, the Cobblers would suffer a setback last weekend.

Nolan's men hosted Rotherham United and led at the interval through Sam Hoskins, but they would come away empty-handed as Joe Rafferty drew the visitors level and Josh Benson snatched all three points three minutes from time.

Still sitting 14th in League One but with just a three-point lead over the bottom four, Northampton Town will hope to keep building on an encouraging start to the campaign and improve their cushion on the road on Saturday.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

WLLLDL

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

LLLDWL

Northampton Town League One form:

WLLLDL

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

LLLDWL

Team News

Doncaster Rovers will remain without midfielder Harry Clifton, who is still confined to the treatment room, and Grant McCann may opt to make changes to his starting XI after last week's 4-0 defeat.

Thimothee Lo-Tutala will hope to regain the starting spot between the sticks from Ian Lawlor, while Matty Pearson and George Broadbent will likely return in defence and midfield respectively.

The latter could partner captain Owen Bailey in the engine room, while Glenn Middleton will hope to join Luke Molyneux and either Jordan Gibson or Joe Sbarra in support of front man Billy Sharp.

Northampton Town continue to contend with a long injury list heading into the weekend, with Jon Guthrie, Liam Shaw, Lee Burge, Max Dyche, Tom Eaves, Kyle Edwards and Elliott List all expected to miss out.

Jack Vale was also forced off 20 minutes into last week's defeat to Rotherham, and he will be replaced by Manchester United loanee Max Wheatley, who came off the bench in that game after an outing with England Under-20s the previous day.

He could again have support from Tyrese Fornah and Kamarai Simon-Swyer, while Dean Campbell and Terry Taylor will continue their partnership in the engine room.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Nixon, Pearson, McGrath, Senior; Bailey, Broadbent; Molyneux, Sbarra, Middleton; Sharp

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; McCarthy, Thorniley, Guinness-Walker; Hoskins, Taylor, Campbell, Perkins; Simon-Swyer, Vale, Fornah

We say: Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Northampton Town

Doncaster Rovers have been unable to carry on their strong start to the season in recent weeks, but we see them having the quality to turn their fortunes around on Saturday against a Northampton Town side hit badly by selection issues.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sam Varley Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email