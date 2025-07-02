Sports Mole previews Friday's Women's European Championship clash between Denmark Women and Sweden Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sweden Women will kick off their Women’s Euro 2025 campaign when they take on Denmark Women in Friday’s clash in Geneva.

The two countries are competing in Group C alongside tournament debutants Poland and record-winners Germany.

Match preview

Denmark secured automatic qualification for the 2025 tournament after they collected 12 points from four games to clinch a top-two spot in their group, finishing ahead of Belgium and the Czech Republic.

They are now looking forward to making their eighth successive appearance at the European Championships, with the three-time semi-finalists hoping to avoid a repeat of their disappointing tournament in 2022.

On that occasion, Denmark suffered a group stage exit after they finished behind Germany and Spain with just three points to their name.

Denmark comes into the tournament on the back of an underwhelming Nations League campaign, where they experienced mixed results with three wins and three draws in six matches.

As a result, Andree Jeglertz’s side had to settle for a relegation playoff spot, with Denmark set to take on Finland in October to keep their place in League A.

Incidentally, Denmark’s Nations League campaign included two defeats against Sweden, including a heavy 6-1 loss at the start of June, so the Danes will be looking for revenge in Friday’s fixture.

In contrast to their hosts, Sweden had to go through the playoffs to book their ticket to Switzerland after finishing in third place in their qualifying group.

The Blagult ultimately made light work of the playoffs, thrashing Luxembourg 12-0 over two legs in the first round, before they eased to an 8-0 aggregate victory in their second-round tie against Serbia.

Peter Gerhardsson is now preparing for his final major tournament as Sweden boss, before he hands over the reins to former Australia manager Tony Gustavsson.

Gerhardsson will be dreaming of leading Sweden to their first European Championship trophy since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1984.

Sweden performed well in their recent Nations League campaign, winning three and drawing three of their matches to finish top of their group and advance to the final four.

They then warmed up for the Euros with a 2-0 friendly victory over Norway, making it 12 internationals without defeat since they lost 2-1 to France in July 2024 (W8, D4).









Denmark Women form (all competitions):

L W W L W L









Sweden Women form (all competitions):

D W D D W W

Team News

Jeglertz is likely to select a back three for Denmark’s first match of the tournament, with Isabella Obaze, Stine Ballisager and Katrine Veje all set to feature in the backline.

Denmark’s all-time recorded goalscorer, Pernille Harder, will provide one of the main attacking threats in Friday’s contest.

The Bayern Munich star could be joined in the front three by Bayer Leverkusen’s Cornelia Kramer and Real Madrid’s Signe Bruun.

As for Sweden, they are likely to be without one of their key players, Fridolina Rolfo, who could miss the group stage with an injury she picked up in last month’s clash with Denmark.

Chelsea’s Nathalie Bjorn will feature in central defence with Magdalena Eriksson, while Smilla Homberg and Jonna Andersson are set to line up as the two full-backs.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Stina Blackstenius will be hoping to continue her fine form, having scored five goals in her last three matches for club and country, including the winning goal in Arsenal’s Champions League triumph over Barcelona.

Denmark Women possible starting lineup:

Ostegaard; Obaze, Ballisager, Veje; Thomsen, Hasbo, Snerle, Holmgaard; Kramer, Harder, Bruun

Sweden Women possible starting lineup:

Falk; Holmberg, Bjorn, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldal, Bennison; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Janogy; Blackstenius

We say: Denmark Women 1-3 Sweden Women

Sweden will draw inspiration from the fact that they have already beaten Denmark on two occasions in 2025, and while we do not believe there will be a repeat of June's 6-1 scoreline, we believe Gerhardsson's side will showcase their quality to get off the mark with a relatively comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email