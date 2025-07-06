Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Women's European Championship clash between Germany Women and Denmark Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After beating Poland on matchday one, Germany Women will be targeting another victory when they face Denmark Women on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Denmark are searching for their first points of Women’s Euro 2025 after falling to a narrow defeat against Sweden.

Match preview

Germany are already in a strong position to maintain their impressive 100% record of progressing from the European Championship group stage.

The 2022 runners-up kicked off the tournament with a 2-0 victory over Poland, which came courtesy of two second-half efforts.

Jule Brand broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute with an unstoppable effort from outside the box, before she provided the assist for Lea Schuller to double Germany’s advantage.

As a result, Germany have now recorded six consecutive victories, scoring 26 goals across that impressive run of results.

Christian Wuck's side have also kept four clean sheets in their last five matches, including shutouts in each of their previous three outings.

Germany know that they can secure a place in the knockout rounds if they beat Denmark and Sweden avoid defeat against Poland in the group’s other game.

Denmark have enjoyed success in the recent history of the European Championships, reaching the semi-finals in 2013 before finishing as the runners-up to the Netherlands in 2017.

However, they are now at risk of suffering another early exit after suffering group-stage elimination in the 2022 tournament.

The Danes put up a strong fight in their opening game against Sweden, but they were ultimately left empty-handed following Filippa Angeldal’s second-half effort.

As a result of the 1-0 defeat, Denmark have lost three of their previous four internationals, which will not inspire confidence ahead of a difficult meeting with the record European champions.

The Red and White will be eliminated with a game to play if they lose, and Sweden take at least a point from their meeting with Poland.

Denmark have a mixed record in recent games against Germany, having won two and lost two of their previous four head-to-head matches, including a 2-0 home win and a 3-0 away defeat in the 2023-24 Nations League.

Germany Women Women's European Championship form:

W

Germany Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Denmark Women Women's European Championship form:

L

Denmark Women form (all competitions):

W W L W L L

Team News

Germany captain Giulia Gwinn has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament after she sustained a medial cruciate ligament injury in the opening game.

Carlotte Wamser came off the bench to replace Gwinn in the first half, and she could now be given the chance to start on the right side of defence against Denmark.

Schuller will continue to lead the line for Germany, having scored four goals in her last three appearances for her country.

Meanwhile, Denmark boss Andree Jeglertz is likely to stick with a back three of Emma Faerge, Stine Ballisager and Katrine Veje.

Josefine Hasbo could come in to freshen up the midfield, while Signe Bruun is an option if Jeglertz opts to make a change to his forward line.

Denmark’s all-time top scorer, Harder, will look to add to her 78-goal international tally when she features up front against Germany.

Germany Women possible starting lineup:

Berger; Wamser, Minge, Knaak, Linder; Senss, Nusken; Brand, Dallmann, Buhl; Schuller

Denmark Women possible starting lineup:

Ostergaard; Faerge, Ballisager, Veje; Thogersen, Hasbo, Snerle, S. Holmgaard; Thomsen; Bruun, Harder

We say: Germany Women 2-1 Denmark Women

Germany will be full of confidence after winning six matches in a row, and while we think Denmark will provide a stern test, we believe the record European champions will showcase their extra quality to claim all three points.

