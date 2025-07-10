Sports Mole previews Saturday's Women's European Championship clash between Sweden Women and Germany Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sweden Women and Germany Women will battle it out for top spot in Group C when they lock horns in Saturday's meeting in Zurich.

The two sides have already secure their spots in the Women's Euro 2025 knockout rounds after winning their opening two matches.

Match preview

Sweden have maintained their 100% record of progressing from the European Championship group, having taken maximum points from their games against Denmark and Poland without conceding.

Filippa Angeldahl scored the decisive goal in the narrow 1-0 win over Denmark, before they eased to a 3-0 victory in Tuesday's meeting with Poland.

Stina Blackstenius, Kosovare Asllani and Lina Hurtig all found the net to fire Sweden to a fourth consecutive victory in all internationals, extending their unbeaten run to 14 games (W10, D4).

Sweden are sitting top of the group with a slender goal difference advantage over Germany, partly thanks to the fact that they are the only team yet to concede in the tournament.

As a result of their strong defensive performances, the 1984 European champions have now recorded shutouts in four of their previous five internationals, while they have only conceded two goals or more in just one of their last 14 matches.

They will have to produce another resolute display on Saturday, knowing that a point would be enough to secure top spot and set up a quarter-final tie against the runners-up from Group D.

Like Sweden, Germany have also progressed from every European Championship group stage they have competed in, although they will still harbour ambitions of snatching top spot from Saturday's opponents.

The record European champions began the competition with a 2-0 victory over Poland, before they came from behind to claim a narrow 2-1 victory in Tuesday's meeting with Denmark.

Sjoeke Nusken scored from the penalty to cancel out Amalie Vangsgaard's opener, just 10 minutes before Lea Schuller netted the all-important winner to seal Germany's place in the knockout rounds.

Impressively, Christian Wuck's side have now recorded seven consecutive victories since they played out a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands at the start of their Nations League campaign in February.

Germany know they will have to pick up another win on Saturday if they are to snatch first position; otherwise, they will have to settle for second place and a quarter-final meeting with the winner of Group D.

DFB-Frauen may be able to take confidence from the fact that they have won five of their previous eight games against Sweden.

Sweden Women Women's European Championship form:

W W

Sweden Women form (all competitions):

D D W W W W

Germany Women Women's European Championship form:

W W

Germany Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

Linda Sembrant and Jonna Andersson are in contention for recalls after dropping out of the Sweden lineup on Tuesday.

Hanna Bennison is also an option if Peter Gerhardsson opts to freshen up his midfield for Saturday’s fixture.

Fridolina Rolfo could be given more minutes off the bench after recovering from injury to feature as a late subsitute against Denmark.

As for Germany, they remain without their captain Giulia Gwinn, who picked up a tournament-ending knee injury on matchday one.

Carlotta Wamser will keep her place in Gwinn’s absence, with the Eintracht Frankfurt defender set to feature in a backline with Janina Minge, Rebecca Knaak and Sarai Linder.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Schuller will be looking to continue her impressive run of form after scoring five goals in her last four international appearances.

Sweden Women possible starting lineup:

Falk; Lundkvist, Bjorn, Sembrant, Andersson; Angeldahl, Asllani, Bennison; Rytting Kaneryd, Janogy, Blackstenius

Germany Women possible starting lineup:

Berger; Wamser, Minge, Knaak, Linder; Senss, Nusken; Brand, Dallmann, Buhl; Schuller

We say: Sweden Women 1-2 Germany Women

We expect Saturday's clash to be a close-fought contest between two top sides, but while the scoreline could be a narrow one, we think Germany's attacking talent will fire them to an eighth consecutive victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email