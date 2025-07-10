Sports Mole previews Saturday's Women's European Championship clash between Poland Women and Denmark Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Poland Women and Denmark Women only have pride to play for when they go head-to-head in Saturday’s meeting in Lucerne.

The two sides have already been eliminated from the competition after losing their opening two matches of the tournament.

Match preview

Poland’s first experience of a major tournament has ended in disappointment, having lost their opening two games against European heavyweights Germany and Sweden.

They fell to a 2-0 loss in their opening game against Germany, before they suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat in Tuesday’s meeting with Sweden.

Stina Blackstenius, Kosovare Asllani and Lina Hurtig all found the net to end Poland’s hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

Unfortunately for Poland, they became the third consecutive Women’s Euros debutants to lose their first two matches, while they are also the first team to fail to score in their opening two games at the tournament.

With that in mind, Poland will be desperate to trouble the scorers in the final group game, especially as they still could move up to third place with a win.

They will need to become more resolute if they are to claim three points after ending the first two matchdays with the fourth-worst defensive record in the tournament.

Like Poland, Denmark have also been eliminated from the tournament after they lost narrowly in their opening two group games.

They lost 1-0 in their first match against Sweden, before they gave up a slender lead in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat against Germany.

Amalie Vangsgaard found the net to give Denmark the advantage at the break, only for Sjoeke Nusken and Lea Schuller to score in the second period to turn the game in Germany’s favour.

Denmark will be disappointed that they have now suffered consecutive group stage exits since they finished runners-up at the 2017 Women’s Euros.

Andree Jeglertz is now set to oversee the final game of his tenure before he leaves his role to take over the reins at Women's Super League club Manchester City.

Jeglertz will be hoping for his team to produce an improved defensive display, having seen his side fail to score more than one goal in any of their last five games (W1, L4).

Poland Women Women's European Championship form:

L L

Poland Women form (all competitions):

D W W W L L

Denmark Women Women's European Championship form:

L L

Denmark Women form (all competitions):

W L W L L L

Team News

Poland will have to assess the fitness of Paulina Dudek, who was forced to miss the defeat to Sweden with a foot problem.

Ewelina Kamczyk and Natalia Padilla are in contention for starting spots after featuring as half-time substitutes on Tuesday.

Ewa Pajor will continue to lead the line for her country, with the Barcelona striker hoping to get the chance to showcase the clinical form that saw her score 25 goals in 28 Liga F appearances last season.

As for Denmark, Emma Snerle has been ruled out of the final game with concussion after the ball struck her in the face from close range in the lead-up to Germany’s second goal.

Gotham FC midfielder Josefine Hasbo is a candidate to replace Snerle in what would be her first start of the tournament.

Denmark’s all-time top goalscorer, Pernille Harder, will be hoping to make an impact in the final group game, with the 32-year-old looking to add to her 78-goal international tally.

Poland Women possible starting lineup:

Szemik; Matysik, Szymczak, Wos, Wiankowska; Achcinska, Pawollek; Kamczyk; Tomasiak, Padilla, Pajor

Denmark Women possible starting lineup:

Ostegaard; Faerge, Ballisager, Veje; Thorgersen, K. Holmgaard, Hasbo, S. Holmgaard; Thomsen, Harder, Vangsgaard

We say: Poland Women 0-2 Denmark Women

On paper, Denmark have a stronger side than their opponents, and we think they will showcase their extra quality to restore some pride with a relatively comfortable victory in their final group game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email