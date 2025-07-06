Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Women's European Championship clash between Poland Women and Sweden Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On Tuesday, Sweden Women will be looking to secure their place in the Women's Euro 2025 knockout rounds when they face Poland Women in Lucerne.

Meanwhile, Poland are already facing the prospect of elimination after falling to defeat in their opening game against Germany.

Match preview

Poland are competing at their first-ever major tournament after successfully negotiating their way through the qualifying playoffs.

They are unable to take anything from their game at the European Championships, falling to a 2-0 defeat to record winners Germany.

Poland dug deep to keep Germany at bay in the first period, but they could do nothing to prevent Jule Brand and Lea Schuller from finding the net in the second period.

The result ended their 11-game unbeaten run (W10, D1), representing their first defeat since losing 1-0 to Iceland in July 2024.

Nina Patalon will be fully aware that her team will be eliminated on matchday two if they lose and Germany avoid defeat against Denmark.

Poland may at least fancy their chances of troubling the scorers, given the fact that they have not gone consecutive games without a goal since September 2020.

Sweden have aspirations of lifting the European Championship trophy for the first time since they won the inaugural tournament in 2020.

Their trophy bid got off to a positive start with a narrow 1-0 victory in Friday's opener against Denmark, courtesy of Filippa Angeldahl's second-half effort.

The result represented Sweden's third consecutive victory and extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches (W9, D4).

As a result, they have not tasted defeat since they fell to a 1-0 loss in their Nations League fixture against France last July.

Peter Gerhardsson's side have also proven to be a tough team to break down in the past year, having conceded no more than one goal in 11 of their previous 12 games.

Sweden have never been eliminated in the group stage of the Women's Euros, and they could maintain that record with a game to play if they win and Germany take at least a point from their meeting with Poland.

Poland Women Women's European Championship form:

L

Poland Women form (all competitions):

W D W W W L

Sweden Women Women's European Championship form:

W

Sweden Women form (all competitions):

W D D W W W

Team News

Poland defender Paulina Dudek will have to be assessed after being forced off at half time of Friday’s defeat to Germany.

If Dudek is unable to feature, Basel’s Oliwia Wos will be given the chance to start alongside Emilia Szymczak in central defence.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Poland’s all-time top scorer Ewa Pajor will be hoping to score her country’s first-ever goal at a major tournament.

As for Sweden, Fridolina Rolfo is unlikely to feature as she continues to recover from an ankle injury she sustained in last month’s Nations League win over Denmark.

Gerhardsson is likely to stick with the same team that started the opening group game, which would see them line up with a back four of Hanna Lundkvist, Nathalie Bjorn, Linda Sembrant and Jonna Andersson.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Stina Blackstenius will operate as the central striker, with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Madelen Janogy expected to provide the width.

Poland Women possible starting lineup:

Szemik; Matysik, Szymczak, Wos, Wiankowska; Achcinska, Pawollek, Kamczyk; Tomasiak, Padilla, Pajor

Sweden Women possible starting lineup:

Falk; Lundkvist, Bjorn, Sembrant, Andersson; Angeldal, Asllani, Zigiotti Olme; Rytting Kaneryd, Janogy, Blackstenius

We say: Poland Women 0-2 Sweden Women

Sweden will be the overwhelming favourites for this contest, and having proven to be a resolute force in recent times, we think their strong backline will provide the foundations for a successful outing in Lucerne.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully

