Crystal Palace reportedly plan a new contract for top earner Daichi Kamada after a strong start to the season.

Crystal Palace are reportedly eager to tie down Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada to a new contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old arrived at Selhurst Park on a free transfer in the summer of 2024, signing a two-year deal that made him the first Japanese player in Palace’s history.

Kamada reunited with manager Oliver Glasner, under whom he previously flourished at Eintracht Frankfurt, and their partnership has continued to deliver success in England.

The pair have lifted both the FA Cup and the Community Shield together with the Eagles, adding to their shared Europa League triumph from the 2021-22 season in Germany.

Daichi Kamada is Crystal Palace's highest earner

According to Football Insider, Palace view Kamada as a key part of their starting XI, a belief reflected in the fact that he has started every game he has been available for this season, and they are ready to retain his services.

As reported by Capology, the Japanese midfielder currently earns £105,000-per-week, making him the club’s highest-paid player, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson next on the list, earning £100,000-per-week.

Now in his second season at Selhurst Park, Kamada has made 52 appearances for the Eagles, contributing two goals and four assists since joining the club.

Whether his new contract will include a pay rise remains to be seen, as Palace are reportedly looking to agree new long-term deals with a host of their stars.

Crystal Palace in Daichi Kamada talks: Eagles also discussing new contracts with other key figures

Palace have carried their fine form from last season into the new campaign, going on an impressive 19-match unbeaten run in the Premier League dating back to last season, which was only halted by a defeat to Everton last Sunday.

What makes this run even more remarkable is that it has come despite the summer sale of their talisman, Eberechi Eze, to Arsenal, and yet, the Eagles have shown resilience and balance under Glasner’s guidance.

The club are also working to secure their future by holding on to key figures, as reports suggest that both Jean-Philippe Mateta and Glasner are close to agreeing new deals.

The latter’s extension is seen as crucial to keeping influential players like Kamada, who shares a long-standing bond with the Austrian manager from their days together at Frankfurt.