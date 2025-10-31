Fresh from their midweek triumphs in the EFL Cup fourth round, Crystal Palace and Brentford do battle at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
While the Bees eased to a 5-0 victory at Grimsby Town on Tuesday, the Eagles soared to a comfortable 3-0 win at Liverpool on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
CRYSTAL PALACE vs. BRENTFORD
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)
Doubtful: Chris Richards (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta
BRENTFORD
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)
Doubtful: Yegor Yarmoliuk (hip), Aaron Hickey (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yanelt; Schade, Damsgaard, Ouattara; Thiago
