Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Fresh from their midweek triumphs in the EFL Cup fourth round, Crystal Palace and Brentford do battle at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

While the Bees eased to a 5-0 victory at Grimsby Town on Tuesday, the Eagles soared to a comfortable 3-0 win at Liverpool on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Chris Richards (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Yegor Yarmoliuk (hip), Aaron Hickey (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yanelt; Schade, Damsgaard, Ouattara; Thiago

No Data Analysis info