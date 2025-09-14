Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Cup clash between Crystal Palace and Millwall, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Crystal Palace will renew their rivalry with Millwall when they welcome them to Selhurst Park on Tuesday in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The Eagles were held to a goalless stalemate by Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday, whereas their Championship opponents drew 1-1 with Charlton Athletic on the same date.

Match preview

Palace played host to Millwall in the FA Cup last term, beating their rivals 3-1 in March, though that game was overshadowed by the head injury suffered by striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The home side's performances at the back have been outstanding considering they have kept five clean sheets in their six competitive matches this term.

Oliver Glasner's side are eighth in the Premier League with six points, but they have found it difficult to create chances in the final third this term given they did not score in two of their past three in all competitions, scoring just one goal in two of those six fixtures.

The Eagles are still unbeaten this campaign, but they have only twice emerged as victors, with the Londoners settling for stalemates in three of their four most recent outings.

Palace have drawn their past two at Selhurst Park - they won their prior match at the ground - and they claimed victory in seven of their final nine at home in 2024-25 while avoiding defeat.

Millwall trailed 1-0 from the 40th minute against Charlton, and though boss Alex Neil's side managed to score an equaliser in the 88th minute, they benefitted from the fact their opponents were reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute.

The visitors produced just one big chance in that match, and they have created just seven big chances in their five league matches, the joint fifth-worst record in the division.

Neil's team are 13th in the second tier with seven points, and they head to Selhurst Park winless in two games, drawing one and losing one.

The Lions have failed to beat Palace in their past six encounters, suffering three defeats in that time, as well as losses in last two.

Millwall are unbeaten in their four away trips this campaign, with the club winning on four occasions, though they only scored one goal in three of those games.

Team News

Palace will unfortunately be without midfield maestro Adam Wharton due to injury, and his absence means Will Hughes can be expected to start in the middle.

Glasner will have to make some changes from the team that drew with Sunderland, especially if he wants to manage the fitness of his players ahead of their Conference League campaign, so perhaps attacker Romain Esse will make an appearance.

Nathaniel Clyne is certain to come into the XI, while captain Marc Guehi's experience may be needed on Tuesday.

As for Millwall, with midfielder Billy Mitchell not scheduled to return to the pitch until late September, Massimo Luongo and Luke Cundle could be in line for starts against Palace.

Caleb Taylor is an option to play in the heart of the backline, while striker Mihailo Ivanovic will be keen to feature at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Clyne, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Devenny, Mitchell; Esse, Kamada; Mateta

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Benda; Leonard, Taylor, Cooper, Bryan; Neghli, Luongo, Cundle, Emakhu; Ivanovic, Coburn

We say: Crystal Palace 1-0 Millwall

Crystal Palace must be seen as favourites given they are a division above their opponents, as well as the fact they have been difficult to beat.

Millwall have struggled to create chances in the final third, and given Selhurst Park's atmosphere is sure to be hostile, they will likely suffer elimination.

