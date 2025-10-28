Oliver Glasner confirms two Crystal Palace starters and one player ruled out through injury ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup fourth-round battle with Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Oliver Glasner has confirmed that defender Chris Richards will miss Wednesday’s EFL Cup fourth-round battle with Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Richards has been a reliable and consistent performer under Glasner and has formed a strong partnership in a three-man defence alongside captain Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix.

The USA international, who has entered his fourth season at Selhurst Park, has played in 13 matches across all competitions this season and scored his only goal to date in an EFL Cup third-round clash with Millwall last month, which the Eagles won on penalties.

Richards played the full 90 minutes in Palace’s 1-0 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, but Glasner has since revealed that the defender is nursing a calf injury and will not be involved against Liverpool.

Glasner was asked by reporters how his squad came through the defeat at Arsenal, and he replied: “Very well, to be honest.

“We’ve just one issue: Chris Richards has a little bit of an issue with his calf, so he won’t make the trip to Liverpool tomorrow.

“All the others are fine and recovered well. The players showed at the Emirates that they are fit and they could try to get the equaliser until the final whistle, so it looks positive.”

Richards ruled out, Canvot, Benitez to start against Liverpool

Asked whether Richards is likely to miss Saturday’s Premier League home clash with Brentford, Glasner said: “I don’t think so at the moment.

“But we don’t take any risks because Chris didn’t play against AEK Larnaca - we rested him for that game - so it’s not that his load is high. Let’s see - I can’t tell you more at the moment.”

Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure (both knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) all remain sidelined for the Eagles as they continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Meanwhile, Glasner has confirmed that centre-back Jaydee Canvot and goalkeeper Walter Benitez will both start for Palace against Liverpool.

Nineteen-year-old Canvot, a summer signing from Toulouse, is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League for Palace, but he did play the full 90 minutes in the previous round of the EFL Cup against Millwall, while he also featured for an hour in a 1-0 Conference League defeat to AEK Larnaca.

As for Benitez, who joined the Eagles on a free transfer in July, his only appearance for the club came against Millwall when the 32-year-old saved two penalties to help the Eagles win 5-3 in the shootout.

Canvot, Benitez starting for Palace is “not a gift - they deserve it”

“Jaydee will start, and also Walter Benítez will start - they are the two players I can mention today,” Glasner said at his pre-match press conference.

“It’s not a gift - they deserve it. Jaydee, I spoke to him and said I don’t care about [his error against Larnaca last week], it’s part of football. He won a lot of duels, and he’s doing well in training. We trust him, and that’s why he will start tomorrow in the back three.

“Walter is the same. He’s doing so well in training, and he deserves to get some minutes as well.”

While Canvot is expected to take the place of the injured Richards in defence, Benitez will deputise between the sticks at the expense of first-choice shot-stopper Dean Henderson.

It remains to be seen how strong Glanser’s lineup will be against Liverpool, with the likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Borna Sosa, Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes, Christantus Uche and Eddie Nketiah all pushing for a start after beginning as substitutes last time out.

Last season’s FA Cup winners have already beaten Liverpool this season, winning 2-1 in the Premier League last month, and they will endeavour to progress beyond the fourth round of the EFL Cup for just the second time in 15 years when they travel to Anfield on Wednesday.