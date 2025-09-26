Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has provided a promising update on the fitness of attacking duo Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino ahead of Saturday’s clash with Premier League champions Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

Sarr has not played for the Eagles since scoring in a 3-0 win at Aston Villa on August 31 after pulling his hamstring on international duty with Senegal.

It was initially thought that Sarr could be sidelined for between four and six weeks, but the attacker has made swift progress in his recovery and has taken part in team training for more than a week.

Pino, meanwhile, was withdrawn at half time in Palace’s 2-1 victory at West Ham United last weekend with a knock to his knee following an awkward collision with Callum Wilson.

However, Glasner has revealed that both Pino and Sarr are available for selection after taking part in training along with Adam Wharton and Eddie Nketiah, who have both recently recovered from injuries of their own.

Sarr, Pino available to play for Palace against Liverpool

Speaking about Sarr at a press conference on Friday, Glasner said: “He had the full training week, the same as Adam [Wharton] and Eddie [Nketiah].

“We always nominate the squad when we think everybody is ready to start. I don’t know if he can play 90 or 100 minutes - I don’t know how intense the game will be - but he’s ready.”

On Pino, the Austrian boss added: “He just had to rest on Tuesday. He had a bone bruise - he took a knock, knee on knee, which was very painful - but since Wednesday he’s been training and did the rest of the week. He feels fine, so he’s also available.

“So many players are available, more or less all players.”

Confirming which Palace players will miss the match with Liverpool, Glasner said: “It’s just Caleb Kporha who can’t train at the moment, and of course Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure.

“Chadi looks like he will return around the next international break, so it’s good.”

Esse to play for Palace Under-21s against Man United

Meanwhile, Glasner has revealed that Romain Esse will not be selected in his matchday squad this weekend and will instead represent the club’s Under-21s away against Manchester United on Saturday.

Esse has struggled for first-team opportunities since joining from Millwall in January, but he has received praise after scoring in a 3-2 win for Palace’s Under-21s over Leeds United on Monday.

"He did really well this week," said Glasner. "He was very positive. It's really to help him and support him, to get his confidence back, because we all know that if you don't have confidence in the way you are playing, you can't perform at your top level.

"This is how we're trying to help and he really takes it very positively, and of course then I'm pretty sure he will be an option quickly."

Glasner has also delivered a fresh update on the mindset of captain Marc Guehi, whose proposed transfer to Saturday’s opponents Liverpool fell through on deadline day.

