Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 78

Crystal Palace wins: 28

Draws: 20

Wolves wins: 30

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace have played against each other a total of 78 times across all competitions and it is the Old Gold who marginally lead the overall head-to-head record having posted 30 wins to the Eagles' 28, while 20 draws have also been played out between the two teams.

The first match between these two clubs took place in January 1909 when they played out a 2-2 draw in the first round of the FA Cup. However, the Eagles prevailed by a 4-2 scoreline in a replay on home soil just five days later.

Palace earned a point in their most recent Premier League visit to Molineux, drawing 2-2 in November 2024 before returning to Selhurst Park six months later for the reverse fixture which they won 4-2, thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah, Ben Chilwell and Eberechi Eze.

It should be noted that Palace boast a phenomenal record in recent years against Wolves, as they have won seven of their last nine meetings, suffering just one defeat in that time.

The Eagles have also emerged victorious in six of their last seven encounters at Selhurst Park, with Wolves' only draw in that period coming in September 2019, when Diogo Jota netted a 96th-minute equaliser.

Recent matches between the two teams have been entertaining affairs, with 19 goals have been scored - seven for Wolves and 12 for Palace - across the last four clashes.

Dougie Freedman managed to find the back of the net seven times of the Eagles in this fixture - the most of any player - while Palace legend Wilfried Zaha ranks second in the scorers chart (five) in this matchup. Wolves' top scorers against the Londoners are Derek Dougan and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, who have both netted four times.

Last 20 meetings

May 20, 2025: Crystal Palace 4-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2024: Wolves 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 11, 2024: Wolves 1-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2023: Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2023: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 18, 2022: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2022: Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2021: Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2021: Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 08, 2021: Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace (FA Cup Third Round)

Oct 30, 2020: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jul 20, 2020: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Sep 22, 2019: Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2019: Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 06, 2018: Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2013: Crystal Palace 3-1 Wolves (Championship)

Oct 02, 2012: Wolves 1-2 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Mar 03, 2009: Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolves (Championship)

Sep 16, 2008: Wolves 2-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Feb 23, 2008: Crystal Palace 0-2 Wolves (Championship)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

May 20, 2025: Crystal Palace 4-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2024: Wolves 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 11, 2024: Wolves 1-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2023: Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2023: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 18, 2022: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2022: Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2021: Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2021: Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2020: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

