Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace will return from the international break with a Premier League home clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Eagles head into the weekend in sixth spot in the standings, while the Cherries are two points better off in fourth position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League fixture.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth kick off?

The game will get underway at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth being played?

The contest will take place at Crystal Palace's home of Selhurst Park, which can hold up to 25,486 supporters.

Those who attend Saturday's fixture will be hoping for a better spectacle than April's goalless draw between the two sides at Selhurst Park.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately for fans in the UK, you will be unable to watch the match live due to the country's 3pm blackout.

Highlights

However, you will be able to catch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day from 10:30pm on Saturday night. The highlight package of the match should also be available to watch on the BBC Sport website from 8pm on the same day.

Alternatively, you should be able to watch a recap of the game on the Sky Sports app and website.

What is at stake for Crystal Palace and Bournemouth?

Crystal Palace will be desperate to claim a positive result after their 19-game unbeaten run came to an end in their away clash against Everton before the international break.

Oliver Glasner's still have another undefeated record to protect, having avoided defeat in each of their last 11 competitive home matches.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will be looking to continue their fine run of form after winning four and drawing two of their last six Premier League outings.

Andoni Iraola is also hoping to maintain his unbeaten record against Palace, having won two and drawn two of his previous four meetings with the Eagles.