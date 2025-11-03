Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace take on AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League on Thursday.

Eager to bounce back from the disappointment of losing 1-0 to AEK Larnaca in their latest Conference League outing, Crystal Palace will welcome AZ Alkmaar to Selhurst Park on Thursday.

The surprise defeat to AEK Larnaca marked the third game in a four-match winless run for the Eagles, but Oliver Glasner's side have responded well in their most recent outings, recording a 3-0 win against Liverpool in the EFL Cup and a 2-0 victory against Brentford in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar won their first match of the league phase against Slovan Bratislava on matchday two, and they will be aiming to extend their winning run to six straight games across all competitions on Thursday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch Thursday's Conference League action.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. AZ Alkmaar kick off?

Crystal Palace's Conference League encounter with AZ Alkmaar will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday, November 6 for those in the UK.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. AZ Alkmaar being played?

Crystal Palace's historic Selhurst Park, which has been their home since 1924, will host this matchday three clash in the league phase.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. AZ Alkmaar in the UK

TV channels

Supporters can watch the action unfold live on the TNT Sports 1 TV channel.

Streaming

Viewers who wish to stream the game can do so through Discovery+ if they have purchased the subscription option that features TNT Sports.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available as an add-on via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while full highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the night.

Who will win Crystal Palace vs. AZ Alkmaar?

Both teams are coming into this clash level on three points from two Conference League league phase fixtures, having secured one win and suffered one defeat in their opening two matches.

The Eagles suffered their defeat to AEK Larnaca during a disappointing winless run, but Glasner's side are full of confidence once again after recording back-to-back wins in their latest games, including a superb 3-0 win against Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth-round.

Crystal Palace have also been particularly strong at home in recent months, losing only one of their last 15 matches at Selhurst Park - the surprise loss to AEK Larnaca.

While AZ Alkmaar are also enjoying a winning run heading into this encounter, with five consecutive victories across all competitions, their away record has been far from perfect this season.

Thursday's visitors have lost two of their last four matches on the road, including a devastating 4-0 away loss to AEK Larnaca on matchday one of the Conference League league phase.

With their struggles on the road combined with Crystal Palace's home strength, the Eagles will certainly be the favourites to claim all three points from this clash.

