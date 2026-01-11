Preview: Roma vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 11 Jan 2026 09:25 , Last updated: 11 Jan 2026 09:30

Vying for a place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, Roma and Torino will meet for a last-16 clash on Tuesday evening.

While Toro have already come through two rounds, their hosts have yet to start this season’s cup campaign - now, the pair must fight to face Inter Milan next month.

Match preview

Almost 18 years have passed since Roma last lifted the Coppa Italia, and the capital club have not progressed past the quarter-final stage since 2017.

While only both Milan clubs and Juventus have reached the last four more often, the Giallorossi have recently failed to impress in Italy’s national cup competition - despite reaching two UEFA finals.

Last year, Roma exited in the quarters to AC Milan, but with Europa League winner Gian Piero Gasperini now at the helm they are now targeting a deeper run, having been handed a bye to the last 16.

Gasperini’s team come into this contest after posting their first back-to-back league wins since November, following consecutive 2-0 victories over Lecce and Sassuolo.

Against the latter, Matias Soule set up Manu Kone’s late headed opener before slotting home himself just a few minutes later, as Roma momentarily moved up to third in the Serie A standings - albeit having played more games than their rivals.

After recording yet another clean sheet, they are still on track for a long-awaited return to the Champions League, while silverware is still up for grabs in the Europa League and Coppa Italia.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Though Roma seem to have recovered from a late-2025 slump, Torino can still head south with fresh memories of success at Stadio Olimpico: Giovanni Simeone’s second-half strike split the sides in September, as Toro inflicted a rare home defeat on their hosts.

Since then, success has been harder to come by for Marco Baroni’s men, who are marooned in mid-table after losing back-to-back league games.

Just days after going down 2-1 to Udinese, the Granata lost 2-0 to Atalanta BC at the weekend: having conceded an early set-piece goal in Bergamo, Simeone missed their best chance to equalise before they were stung with a late counter-strike.

A total of 32 goals shipped from 20 Serie A fixtures tells the tale of their defensive woes under Baroni, whose hit-and-miss reign began with a cup win back in August.

After making an early exit to Empoli last season, the five-time Coppa Italia winners advanced from the first round via a 1-0 defeat of Modena, before beating Pisa by the same scoreline in round two.

Several months on, Torino finally return to their Coppa campaign, with the first of two games against Roma in the space of five days.

Roma form (all competitions):

W L W L W W

Torino Coppa Italia form:

W W

Torino form (all competitions):

W W L W L L

Team News

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

Both coaches are likely to make changes in the cup, ahead of Sunday's league meeting in Turin.

Gasperini can recall Bryan Cristante after the Roma midfielder served a one-match ban at the weekend, but he is still missing several men.

Artem Dovbyk, Leon Bailey and Lorenzo Pellegrini are sidelined by injury, while Morocco star Neil El Aynaoui is at the Africa Cup of Nations; Ivorian centre-back Evan Ndicka is due to return from AFCON but may not be involved.

As Evan Ferguson was forced off with a knock against Sassuolo, it remains to be seen who will start up front for the hosts, and selection is also uncertain in Torino’s attack.

All benched on Saturday, Simeone, Alieu Njie and Che Adams will try to displace Duvan Zapata and Cyril Ngonge, both of whom started in Bergamo.

Baroni will be without Ivan Ilic, Marcus Pedersen and Perr Schuurs, while Adam Masina is still away with Morocco, but Cesare Casadei - who scored Toro's second-round winner against Pisa - is available after serving a suspension.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ziolkowski, Ghilardi; Rensch, Cristante, Pisilli, Tsimikas; Soule, El Shaarawy; Ferguson

Torino possible starting lineup:

Israel; Tameze, Maripan, Coco; Aboukhlal, Anjorin, Ilkhan, Vlasic, Biraghi; Njie, Simeone

We say: Roma 1-0 Torino

Even without key personnel, Roma have retained one of the best defensive records around Europe, so they can keep another clean sheet against inconsistent Torino.

Setting up a quarter-final clash with Inter, the Giallorossi will make home advantage pay in the cup, before travelling to Turin for Sunday's Serie A contest.

