Preview: Como vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

Fighting for a place in the last 16, Como and Sassuolo will clash in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

They meet at Stadio Sinigaglia, with the hosts flying high in Serie A and their visitors still adapting to life back in the big time.

Match preview

Despite suffering an early setback at Stadio Franchi, Como recovered to beat Fiorentina 2-1 last weekend, as Marc-Oliver Kempf equalised before a late strike from substitute Jayden Addai stole maximum points.

The Lariani can meet Sunday's victims again in the Coppa Italia, as another victory on Wednesday would set up a third round tie at the Franchi in December.

Between now and then, head coach Cesc Fabregas has designs on establishing his team in Serie A's top half, before ultimately challenging for Europe.

So far, Como have beaten both Lazio and Fiorentina en route to claiming seven points from a possible 12, after kicking off their campaign with a first-round cup win over Sudtirol.

Since replacing Sassuolo in Italy's top flight last year, the Lombardy club have made several big signings, so even if Fabregas opts to make changes in midweek, he can still field a strong side.

Like their hosts - who they are due to visit again at the very end of November - Sassuolo have never before won the Coppa Italia.

Their latest attempt began last month, when Josh Doig's goal secured victory over Serie B side Catanzaro in round one.

Champions of Italy’s second tier last season, the Neroverdi recently returned to Serie A after just one year away, but they were handed a tough fixture list to start.

Following an opening-day defeat to Scudetto holders Napoli, Fabio Grosso's side have since lost against fellow promoted club Cremonese, then defeated Lazio before facing the might of Inter Milan.

While they have long been Inter's bogey team, Sassuolo were beaten 2-1 at San Siro on Sunday, though Walid Cheddira's late goal sparked a nervy finish and captain Domenico Berardi almost equalised.

So, the Emilian club have now lost both away matches, have just three points on the board and are looking up the Serie A standings at Como.

Team News

Sure to make changes to his starting lineup, Como coach Fabregas may give several fringe players a chance, with Sunday's matchwinner Addai and sparsely-used summer signing Martin Baturina among them.

Spanish centre-back Jacobo Ramon is back after serving a Serie A suspension, so he can compete with Kempf, Diego Carlos, Stefan Posch and Edoardo Goldaniga for selection in the hosts' back four.

Assane Diao, Alberto Dossena and Ignace Van Der Brempt are still sidelined by injury, but everyone else should be available - including striker Tasos Douvikas, who scored twice in round one.

Like the Lariani, Sassuolo are sure to have one eye on an upcoming league fixture, as they host Udinese on Sunday.

Rotation is expected, so Grosso will rest some of the XI that started at San Siro - possibly even long-serving talisman Berardi - and Como loanee Alieu Fadera might meet his parent club.

Polish defender Sebastian Walukiewicz hopes to return after an injury ruled him out against Inter, potentially leaving Yeferson Paz as the visitors' sole absentee.

Como possible starting lineup: Vigorito; Vojvoda, Ramon, Kempf, Moreno; Caqueret, Da Cunha; Addai, Baturina, Rodriguez; Douvikas

Sassuolo possible starting lineup: Turati; Coulibaly, Cande, Romagna, Doig; Thorstvedt, Boloca, Lipani; Pierini, Cheddira, Fadera

We say: Como 3-1 Sassuolo

Two teams that are not afraid to take risks, these sides could put on a good show at the Sinigaglia - even if some regular starters are rested.

Such has been their investment over the past two years, Como's squad depth should ensure they go through to meet Fiorentina.

