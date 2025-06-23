Sports Mole previews Wednesday's MLS Playoffs clash between Columbus Crew and Atlanta United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Columbus Crew will aim to build on their recent success when they welcome struggling Atlanta United to Lower.com Field this midweek for Major League Soccer action.

The hosts come into this fixture buoyed by a hard-fought 2-1 win over Western outfit Vancouver Whitecaps, while the visitors were swept aside in a heavy defeat against New York City FC last time out.

Match preview

For a side winless in six prior outings (D4, L2) and fresh off a morale-crushing 5-1 loss at Inter Miami, squaring up against the leaders in the Supporters’ Shield standings hardly looked like the ideal route to recovery for Columbus.

However, a lightning-fast start saw the Crew draw first blood inside two minutes, and although they were pegged back soon after, Diego Rossi’s strike midway through the opening half proved the difference as Wilfried Nancy’s men ended their barren run.

That result lifted Columbus to 31 points from 18 games, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall, with 29 goals scored and 25 conceded along the way.

Nancy’s side have failed to hit the net in just three MLS matches all season, though notably, each of those blanks came at home — a concern they will be desperate to address in front of their supporters once again.

Columbus have won five of their 10 home league matches this campaign, while their only defeat came in a narrow 1-0 reverse to Inter Miami on April 19.

This decent record on their turf should instil confidence, especially as the Crew welcome an opponent they have overpowered in each of their last four meetings at Lower.com Field by a combined scoreline of 13-3.

Recent form makes this test even steeper for Atlanta, who arrive on the back of consecutive defeats with a six-goal swing — losing 2-0 at New York Red Bulls before being dismantled 4-0 by New York City.

The Five Stripes appeared to have turned the corner after ending an eight-match winless run with back-to-back victories over Cincinnati (4-2) and Orlando City (3-2), only to fall back into old habits with the aforementioned away losses.

Atlanta’s issues have stemmed from an unbalanced approach between attack and defence, as their few wins have come when they pour forward relentlessly and simply aim to outscore opponents.

Indeed, all four of ATL’s victories this term have seen them score at least three goals, but the Five Stripes also conceded no fewer than two in those contests, while lower-scoring matches have typically resulted in either draws or defeats.

With Columbus failing to keep a clean sheet in their last 13 matches, there may be a sliver of hope for Atlanta to exploit that defensive fragility — though that optimism is dampened by the fact that Ronny Deila’s men are still without a single away league win this season.

The Five Stripes have managed just two draws from eight trips, with ATL’s latest setback leaving them languishing in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with 17 points.

Team News

The Crew could once again be without centre-back Rudy Camacho, who is recovering from a hamstring issue, while goalkeeper Patrick Schulte remains doubtful due to an abdominal injury, meaning Evan Bush is likely to continue between the sticks.

Nicolas Hagen remains away on international duty with Guatemala for the ongoing CONCACAF Gold Cup and is therefore unavailable for selection.

Even though Daniel Gazdag provided an assist when deployed in the number nine role, his search for a goal in the league stretches to 12 games now, and he will be eager to end that drought in this midweek outing.

Ibrahim Aliyu found the net in the last match but was forced off due to injury, casting doubt over his availability for the clash with Atlanta.

On the visitors' side, goalkeeper Josh Cohen missed the match against the Red Bulls with a groin strain, while Tristan Muyumba sat out due to muscle discomfort and Stian Rode Gregersen was absent with a hamstring issue.

Atlanta’s loss to New York City was further compounded by an injury to defender Derrick Williams, who had to be withdrawn and is now a doubt for this midweek battle.

Head coach Deila may be tempted to shuffle the pack after such a dismal performance in the last outing, with Emmanuel Latte Lath pushing for a start and Miguel Almiron potentially returning to the XI after being an unused substitute.

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Bush; Herreira, Zawadski, Chebercko; Lappalainen, Sejdic, Nagbe, Brown; Rossi, Jackson; Gazdag

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Guzan; Edwards, Cobb, Abram; Lobjanidze, Thiare, Klich, Lennon; Miranchuk, Latte Lath; Almiron

We say: Columbus Crew 2-0 Atlanta United

Columbus will approach this clash brimming with belief after recently overcoming the league leaders, and with their strong home record against an Atlanta side low on confidence, they should fancy themselves to take all three points once again.

