Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two sides in search of their first MLS victories this month will square off on Saturday evening at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park as the Colorado Rapids host the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Caps are a point behind San Diego FC for first in the Western Conference following a 3-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Galaxy last week, while the Burgundy Boys are below the playoff line on goal difference, losing by that same score to Los Angeles FC on Wednesday.

Match preview

It was another matchup where chances were few and far between for the Rapids on Wednesday as they missed another opportunity to gain some ground in the post-season race.

They enter this contest on a three-match winless run in league play, putting them in a three-way tie with Austin FC and the Houston Dynamo for the final two post-season berths in the West.

Chris Armas’s men are in danger of equaling their longest home losing run of the 2025 MLS campaign (two) with another defeat on Saturday, after suffering a 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on the Fourth of July.

The Rapids are a perfect 3-0 this season in league play when leading after 45 minutes and have not lost in Commerce City this year when even or in front at the interval.

Meanwhile, the Burgundy Boys are undefeated at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in 2025 when netting the opening goal but are also winless when conceding the opener at home.

Colorado are unbeaten in their previous four home fixtures versus the Whitecaps in this competition, winning this exact match in 2024 by a score of 1-0.

In the first couple of months of the regular season, the Caps were the model of consistency, but that has not been the case for them so far this summer.

Heading into this weekend, this side have lost three of their last four league contests, putting them four points below FC Cincinnati in the Supporters’ Shield standings.

Jesper Sorensen’s men are in danger of losing consecutive away matches in this competition on Saturday and would also equal their longest MLS losing run of the season (two games) with a defeat to Colorado.

The best defensive unit in the Western Conference regarding goals conceded (22) have given up a combined 11 in their previous four MLS affairs.

Four time thus far in the 2025 regular season the Caps have netted the opening goal away from home, emerging victorious in each of those instances.

Their defeat to the Galaxy last weekend was the first time all season that this team had come away empty-handed from a league game against a side currently outside the playoff picture.

Team News

On Wednesday the Rapids were once again without Samuel Vines who had a groin strain, Zack Steffen was sidelined with a knee injury and Alex Harris missed another match with a sore ankle.

The Burgundy Boys will also be missing Jackson Travis for this clash through suspension following his red card in the early stages of their defeat to LAFC this week.

As for Vancouver, captain Ryan Gauld missed another match last week with a knee injury, while Jayden Nelson will be suspended for this upcoming game after receiving two cautions against the Galaxy.

Some key figures in their squad should be back however, including Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter, both of whom were on international duty for the United States last weekend in their CONCACAF Gold Cup final defeat to Mexico (2-1).

Colorado Rapids possible starting lineup:

Hansen; Cannon, Maxso, Awaziem, Murphy; Atencio; Ronan, Larraz; Mihailovic; Yapi, Navarro

Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:

Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Johnson; Vite, Cubas, Berhalter; Ahmed, White, Sabbi

We say: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

The altitude in Colorado and a demanding schedule may get the better of Vancouver on Saturday as this normally balanced attacking side might not be as sharp because of fatigue this weekend.

