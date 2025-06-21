Sports Mole previews Monday's Club World Cup Group A clash between Inter Miami and Palmeiras, including predictions, team news and lineups.

Inter Miami and Palmeiras will both be looking to advance to the last 16 when they lock horns in Monday’s Club World Cup clash at Hard Rock Stadium.

The two teams are sitting in the top two of Group A after taking four points from their opening two matches of the tournament.

Match preview

Inter Miami may have been an invited team, but they have undoubtedly been the best-performing MLS side across the first two matchdays.

After playing out a goalless draw with Al Ahly, the Herons went on to stun Portuguese giants Porto in their second group game in Atlanta.

Telasco Segovia found the net in the opening stages of the second period to cancel out Samu Aghehowa’s opener, before Lionel Messi produced a stunning free-kick in the 57th minute to give his side a precious lead.

Messi’s 50th goal in an Inter Miami shirt ultimately proved to be the difference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, making it five games without defeat since they lost 3-0 to Orlando City on May 19 (W3, D2).

Javier Mascherano’s side head into matchday three knowing a point would be enough to secure second spot, while a win would see them advance to the last 16 as group winners.

Even if they lose, the MLS side will finish in second place in Group A, as long as Al Ahly do not beat Porto in the group’s other game and overturn the goal difference deficit between the two sides.

Palmeiras may have lost two of their last five matches, but they have won nine of their previous 12 competitive games, which should give them hope of picking up another win on Monday.

They are one of four teams yet to concede at the Club World Cup, with their strong backline playing a key role in their impressive start to the tournament.

The Brazilian side settled for a goalless draw in their opener against Porto, before they swept past Al Ahly via a 2-0 scoreline to pick up their first win of the tournament.

Palmeiras found the net on two occasions in the second period, thanks to a Wessam Abou Ali own goal and a Jose Manuel Lopez effort.

The Verdao are sitting just above Inter Miami due to their small goal difference advantage, knowing they need just a draw to advance to the knockout stage as group winners.

If Palmeiras lose to the Herons, they will only drop out of a qualification spot if Porto beats Al Ahly and produces the required swing in goal difference to overtake the Verdao.

Team News

Inter Miami will be without goalkeeper Drake Callender and Gonzalo Lujan, while Yannick Bright is unlikely to feature after missing the first two matches of the tournament.

The Herons will have to assess the defensive duo of Marcelo Weigandt and Ian Fray, who are both doubts after being forced off in the second half against Porto.

Jordi Alba returned from injury to feature as a late substitute on Thursday, and the experienced left-back could come into the side for the final group game.

As for Palmeiras, they remain without the services of forward Bruno Rodrigues, who is continuing to work on his recovery from a knee injury

After seeing his record consecutive clean sheets, head coach Abel Ferreira should stick with a back three of Agustin Giay, Gustavo Gomez and Murilo Cerqueira.

Midfielder Mauricio and forward Flaco Lopez are pushing for starting spots after featuring as half–time substitutes against Al Ahly.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Aviles, Falcon, Allen, Alba; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Giay, Gomez, Murilo; Torres, Rios, Moreno, Piquerez; Estevao, Mauricio; Lopez

Diego Iwata, Palmeiras expert, live from Miami

Palmeiras must combat excitement with organisation. Before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, it was expected that, by this point, Porto and Palmeiras would be practically qualified in Group A.

However, Inter Miami decided to change this logic and enters the final round of the group stage with a better chance of qualification than the Portuguese team, whom they defeated 2-1.

Inter is leading the group alongside Palmeiras, only behind on goal difference. The good results don't make Inter Miami a great team. But being a great team is not necessary in such a short-format tournament like the World Cup.

In a tournament of this nature, favouritism is much more a matter of circumstance than actual quality. You just need to "be a good team” at the right time in the right place.

Having dethroned a European club might have been the spark that the team needed to transform from a reckless MLS squad into a serious World Cup contender, with Messi, Jordi Alba, Busquets, and Luis Suárez on board. Palmeiras needs to be cautious.

First and foremost, because of Lionel Messi, which is self-explanatory. Messi is no longer the same physically, and he now plays in a league of lower technical standards. However, in a short-format competition, his technical superiority can still make a difference.

Inter will come into the match excited. And the antidote to an excited team is an experienced, tough squad capable of managing the game, the time, and, above all, taking advantage of the opponents' mistakes. And that’s where Palmeiras has the upper hand.

In other words, if they repeat what they did at the MetLife Stadium, with just a little less anxiety when finishing the plays, the tendency is that Palmeiras won't suffer as much in the match on the 23rd in Florida.

We say: Inter Miami 1-2 Palmeiras

Inter Miami would have been buoyed by Thursday's win over Porto, but we think some of their older players could be starting to feel the effects of the quick turnaround between games, which could play into Palmeiras' hands on Monday

With that in mind, we think the Brazilian club will do enough to claim a narrow win to seal top spot in Group A.



