Preview: Brugge vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

In their first Champions League meeting since 2018, Club Brugge will open their new European campaign on Thursday when they welcome Monaco to Jan Breydel Stadium.

Brugge got here by ousting Rangers in the qualification round, while Les Monegasques are back in this stage for a second successive season, finishing third in the previous Ligue 1 campaign.

Match preview

After a narrow escape in their opening playoff tie with RB Leipzig, Brugge left no doubt in their subsequent qualifying fixtures, ousting the Scots by an aggregate score of 9-1.

Brugge have been incredibly consistent at home, suffering just two defeats in their previous 17 European matches played in West Flanders.

In two of the previous three editions of this tournament, the Belgians advanced to the last 16, thanks in part to their home form, with two of their three triumphs in the League Phase last season occurring at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Since dismantling the side from Glasgow, Nicky Hayen’s men have not been quite so convincing, dropping points in their last two domestic fixtures, while currently fifth in the Belgian Pro League after six matchdays.

Only one of their previous 14 competitive matches at home ended in defeat, with Brugge winning those last four games by a combined margin of 13-3.

Thursday will mark the third time they host the Principality club in a Champions League fixture, and this side are unbeaten in those previous two meetings against them at home, with their only victory in Belgium coming in 1988 (1-0).

Another solid Ligue 1 campaign last season has Monaco back in the League Phase of this tournament, as they seek consecutive trips to the knockout stage for the first time since the early 2000s.

Their 1-0 victory at Bologna in the League Phase last season is the only time in their last 12 away matches in this tournament that they have come out on the winning end.

Monaco have won four of their last seven opening contests in this competition, including a 2-1 home triumph over Barcelona in their first match last season.

In four previous meetings with Belgian clubs, Monaco have emerged victorious only once, defeating Lierse 1-0 in a 1997 Champions League affair, though they have only suffered one defeat over that span.

Adi Hutter’s men have not conceded a single first-half goal domestically after four matchdays, while they scored just once as the visitors in the opening 45 minutes in this competition a season ago.

Les Monesgasques have only emerged victorious in one of their four all-time meetings with Brugge, crushing them 6-1 at Stade Louis II in 1988 after losing the opening leg of the round of 16 tie 1-0.

Team News

In their previous Belgian Pro League fixture, Brugge were without Hugo Vetlesen, Ludovit Reis and Joaquin Seys due to minor knocks, while Romeo Vermant sat out because of a muscle injury.

Christos Tzolis, Aleksandar Stankovic, Hans Vanakan and Nicolo Tresoldi found the back of the net in their second leg triumph over Rangers, while Seys had a brace in that emphatic victory.

Monaco’s first-choice goalkeeper, Lukas Hradecky, suffered a knee injury in late August, while former Brugge youth player Stanis Idumbo is doubtful due to a hip flexor and Aleksandr Golovin missed their weekend meeting with Auxerre because of muscular problems.

Ansu Fati is nearing a debut, having arrived on loan from Barcelona this summer, while Hutter has hinted that Paul Pogba may not play until after the next international window in October.

Club Brugge possible starting lineup:

Mignolet; Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Meijer; Onyedika, Stankovic; Forbs, Vanaken, Tzolis; Tresoldi

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Teze, Dier, Salisu, Ouattara; Zakaria, Camara; Akliouche, Biereth, Minamino; Balogun

We say: Club Brugge 1-1 Monaco

Monaco are a different team away from home, often lacking aggressiveness and conviction going forward, but with their attacking depth, they should be able to come away with points from this opening match.

