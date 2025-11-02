Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Barcelona.

Barcelona will travel to Belgium for Wednesday's meeting with Club Brugge in the Champions League league phase.

The Blaugrana have won two of their opening three league phase games, while Nicky Hayen's charges have recorded just one win in their opening three games.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Champions League encounter.

What time does Club Brugge vs. Barcelona kick off?

The match will take place at 9pm local time, which will be 8pm for UK viewers.

Where is Club Brugge vs. Barcelona being played?

The game will be held at the Jan Breydel Stadium, which can hold 29,062 spectators.

Barcelona last faced Club Brugge at the Jan Breydal Stadium in October 2002, when Juan Roman Riquelme scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 group-stage victory.

How to watch Club Brugge vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

UK fans who subscribe to TNT Sports will be able to watch the match live on the TNT Sports 4 channel.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can catch the game on the Discovery+ app and website if you have subscribed to the package that includes TNT Sports. There is also the option of purchasing a Discovery+ subscription through Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

Discovery+ will upload a highlight package on their platform. You should also be able to see highlights of the match by heading over to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Club Brugge vs. Barcelona?

Club Brugge enter matchday four in 20th spot in the league phase after they followed a 4-1 win over Monaco with away defeats against Atalanta and Bayern Munich.

Wednesday's hosts are looking to maintain their unbeaten record at the Jan Breydel Stadium this season, having won six and lost one of their seven competitive home games.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are three points better off in ninth spot after beating Newcastle United and Olympiacos on either side of a 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Hansi Flick's side bounced back from their Clasico defeat with a 3-1 league win over Elche on Sunday, and as the obvious favourites, they will expect to pick up another win on their midweek trip to Belgium.



