One of Chelsea's unwanted defender may reportedly be offered the opportunity to remain in the Premier League by a direct rival.

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is allegedly attracting interest from a Premier League rival.

Having been left out of the Blues squad that have just won the Club World Cup, it is clear that Disasi has played his last game for the club.

Enzo Maresca was prepared to part ways with the France international at the midway point of 2024-25 with Disasi moving on loan to Aston Villa.

However, despite making 10 appearances at the West Midlands side, including three in the Champions League, Villa were not interested in negotiating a permanent deal.

Nevertheless, according to L'Equipe, another team from England's top flight are toying with the idea of making their own approach.

Which Premier League side may move for Disasi?

The report alleges that Newcastle United could soon get themselves involved in the race for the 27-year-old's signature.

Newcastle would be rivalling Villarreal for Disasi with the Spanish side having been linked with the player last week.

That said, it is claimed that both teams are currently being put off by Chelsea valuing the former Monaco man in the region of £26m.

With four years still remaining on Disasi's contract, Chelsea do not necessarily have to be in any rush to sell at this stage.

A situation that may be prolonged

Chelsea have generated in the region of £100m from their time at the Club World Cup and are on the brink of getting an alleged £52m from the sale of Noni Madueke to Arsenal.

With other unwanted squad members also available for transfer, Chelsea can afford to bide their time for bids that suit them.

The same applies to Disasi who will want to become first choice at whichever club that he chooses to join over the next six weeks.

More proposals will be put his way in due course, effectively meaning that there may be little progress with this scenario in the short term