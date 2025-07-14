Chelsea secured the inaugural Club World Cup title with a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in New Jersey. With the win, the Blues claimed a £31.25m prize, part of a total earnings package of approximately £90m from the tournament.
In total, Chelsea’s campaign brought in around £90m, including £66.4m in performance-based fixed payments and an estimated £23.4m from FIFA for participation.
Breakdown of Chelsea’s earnings:
Two group stage wins: £3.125m
Round of 16: £5.86m
Quarter-finals: £10.25m
Semi-finals: £16.4m
Final win: £31.25m
PSG, who finished runners-up, earned an estimated £83.9m.
How were Club World Cup awards distributed?
Each South American club received a fixed £11.9m for participation, while European teams earned between £10m and £29.8m, depending on FIFA’s sporting and commercial criteria.
By continent:
UEFA: £10m to £29.8m
CONMEBOL: £11.9m
CONCACAF, AFC, CAF: £7.45m
OFC: £2.8m
By tournament phase:
Group stage: £1.56m per win, £0.78m per draw
Round of 16: £5.86m
Quarter-finals: £10.25m
Semi-finals: £16.4m
Runners-up: £23.4m
Winners: £31.25m
Full Club Earnings (rounded):
|Club
|Earnings (GBP)
|Chelsea
|£90m
|PSG
|£83.9m
|Real Madrid
|£65m
|Fluminense
|£47.5m
|Bayern Munich
|£45.9m
|Borussia Dortmund
|£41.2m
|Manchester City
|£40.9m
|Palmeiras
|£31.1m
|Inter Milan
|£29.1m
|Al Hilal
|£26.7m
|Benfica
|£23.6m
|Flamengo
|£21.6m
|Juventus
|£21m
|Botafogo
|£20.9m
|Atletico Madrid
|£20.6m
|FC Porto
|£17m
|Inter Miami
|£16.4m
|Monterrey
|£16.4m
|River Plate
|£14.2m
|Boca Juniors
|£13.4m
|RB Salzburg
|£12.5m
|Mamelodi Sundowns
|£9.8m
|Al Ahly
|£9m
|Al Ain
|£9m
|Esperance
|£9m
|LAFC
|£8.2m
|Pachuca
|£7.45m
|Seattle Sounders
|£7.45m
|Ulsan
|£7.45m
|Urawa Reds
|£7.45m
|Wydad
|£7.45m
|Auckland City
|£3.6m
This article was originally published on Trivela