Chelsea secured the inaugural Club World Cup title with a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in New Jersey. With the win, the Blues claimed a £31.25m prize, part of a total earnings package of approximately £90m from the tournament.

In total, Chelsea’s campaign brought in around £90m, including £66.4m in performance-based fixed payments and an estimated £23.4m from FIFA for participation.

Breakdown of Chelsea’s earnings:





Two group stage wins: £3.125m







Round of 16: £5.86m







Quarter-finals: £10.25m







Semi-finals: £16.4m







Final win: £31.25m





PSG, who finished runners-up, earned an estimated £83.9m.

How were Club World Cup awards distributed?

Each South American club received a fixed £11.9m for participation, while European teams earned between £10m and £29.8m, depending on FIFA’s sporting and commercial criteria.

By continent:





UEFA: £10m to £29.8m







CONMEBOL: £11.9m







CONCACAF, AFC, CAF: £7.45m







OFC: £2.8m





By tournament phase:





Group stage: £1.56m per win, £0.78m per draw







Round of 16: £5.86m







Quarter-finals: £10.25m







Semi-finals: £16.4m







Runners-up: £23.4m







Winners: £31.25m





Full Club Earnings (rounded):







Club

Earnings (GBP)









Chelsea

£90m





PSG

£83.9m





Real Madrid

£65m





Fluminense

£47.5m





Bayern Munich

£45.9m





Borussia Dortmund

£41.2m





Manchester City

£40.9m





Palmeiras

£31.1m





Inter Milan

£29.1m





Al Hilal

£26.7m





Benfica

£23.6m





Flamengo

£21.6m





Juventus

£21m





Botafogo

£20.9m





Atletico Madrid

£20.6m





FC Porto

£17m





Inter Miami

£16.4m





Monterrey

£16.4m





River Plate

£14.2m





Boca Juniors

£13.4m





RB Salzburg

£12.5m





Mamelodi Sundowns

£9.8m





Al Ahly

£9m





Al Ain

£9m





Esperance

£9m





LAFC

£8.2m





Pachuca

£7.45m





Seattle Sounders

£7.45m





Ulsan

£7.45m





Urawa Reds

£7.45m





Wydad

£7.45m





Auckland City

£3.6m







This article was originally published on Trivela