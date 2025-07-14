Club World Cup header www

Club World Cup

Club World Cup prize money breakdown: How much each team earned

By , Reporter
How much each team pocketed in prize money at the Club World Cup
© Imago
Chelsea secured the inaugural Club World Cup title with a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in New Jersey. With the win, the Blues claimed a £31.25m prize, part of a total earnings package of approximately £90m from the tournament.

Chelsea secured the inaugural Club World Cup title with a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in New Jersey. With the win, the Blues claimed a £31.25m prize, part of a total earnings package of approximately £90m from the tournament.

In total, Chelsea’s campaign brought in around £90m, including £66.4m in performance-based fixed payments and an estimated £23.4m from FIFA for participation.

Breakdown of Chelsea’s earnings:



  • Two group stage wins: £3.125m




  • Round of 16: £5.86m




  • Quarter-finals: £10.25m




  • Semi-finals: £16.4m




  • Final win: £31.25m



PSG, who finished runners-up, earned an estimated £83.9m.


How were Club World Cup awards distributed?

Each South American club received a fixed £11.9m for participation, while European teams earned between £10m and £29.8m, depending on FIFA’s sporting and commercial criteria.

By continent:



  • UEFA: £10m to £29.8m




  • CONMEBOL: £11.9m




  • CONCACAF, AFC, CAF: £7.45m




  • OFC: £2.8m



By tournament phase:



  • Group stage: £1.56m per win, £0.78m per draw




  • Round of 16: £5.86m




  • Quarter-finals: £10.25m




  • Semi-finals: £16.4m




  • Runners-up: £23.4m




  • Winners: £31.25m



Full Club Earnings (rounded):










































































































































ClubEarnings (GBP)
Chelsea£90m
PSG£83.9m
Real Madrid£65m
Fluminense£47.5m
Bayern Munich£45.9m
Borussia Dortmund£41.2m
Manchester City£40.9m
Palmeiras£31.1m
Inter Milan£29.1m
Al Hilal£26.7m
Benfica£23.6m
Flamengo£21.6m
Juventus£21m
Botafogo£20.9m
Atletico Madrid£20.6m
FC Porto£17m
Inter Miami£16.4m
Monterrey£16.4m
River Plate£14.2m
Boca Juniors£13.4m
RB Salzburg£12.5m
Mamelodi Sundowns£9.8m
Al Ahly£9m
Al Ain£9m
Esperance£9m
LAFC£8.2m
Pachuca£7.45m
Seattle Sounders£7.45m
Ulsan£7.45m
Urawa Reds£7.45m
Wydad£7.45m
Auckland City£3.6m

This article was originally published on Trivela

 

ID:577310:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect10935:
Written by
Andy Brent

Click here for more stories about Chelsea

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain Club World Cup Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!