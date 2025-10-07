Chelsea would be "mad" not to try to hijack Liverpool's proposed move for a Crystal Palace star in 2026 as Enzo Maresca aims to address a problem area in the January transfer window, according to a former Blues stalwart.

Chelsea would be "mad" not to try to hijack Liverpool's proposed move for a Crystal Palace star in 2026 as Enzo Maresca aims to address a problem area in the January transfer window, according to a former Blues stalwart.

The West London giants entered the international break on the back of a stellar 2-1 win over Premier League champions Liverpool, although that was just their third victory in seven top-flight games this term.

On the back of winning the Club World Cup over the summer, Maresca's squad are feeling the effects of a lack of a proper pre-season, as injuries pile up in all thirds of the field and particularly in defence.

Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and the banned Trevoh Chalobah were already missing against Liverpool, while Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong were both taken off with issues during the game, leaving Maresca with a pairing of Jorrel Hato and Romeo Lavia.

It remains to be seen how Chelsea's central situation will look come January, but Gus Poyet believes that the Blues would be crazy not to consider trying to re-sign Marc Guehi to address their defensive deficiencies.

Chelsea transfer news: Gus Poyet urges Blues to sign Marc Guehi

"Guehi is a top centre back," Poyet exclusively told Sports Mole. "He has now proven himself at international level, playing superb for Crystal Palace and winning the FA Cup and Community Shield will only enhance his credentials.

“He is proving to be a model professional, well-spoken, respected by his teammates and well-educated as well.

“He is assured, he is becoming a leader in his own way and absolutely Chelsea would be mad not to look at taking him in their team. This is the type of player who elevates the team.”

Chelsea have allegedly made a decision about whether to pursue Guehi's signature in 2026, as the former Blues prospect runs down the final months of his Crystal Palace contract after a failed move to Liverpool in the summer.

The England international was on the brink of joining the holders in a £35m deadline-day deal, only for the transfer to collapse at the eleventh hour due to the Eagles' inability to sign a ready-made replacement.

Guehi has since gone about his business professionally at Selhurst Park, scoring one goal and providing one assist in seven Premier League games this season as Palace enjoyed a club-record 19-game unbeaten run before losing to Everton at the weekend.

Liverpool are expected to go back in for Guehi in either January or the summer, but Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also believed to be attentive to the situation.

What would Marc Guehi bring to Chelsea?

The 25-year-old failed to make the grade in West London the first time around, but he has since developed exceptional leadership qualities, defensive nous and attacking capabilities since becoming a regular fixture in the Crystal Palace XI.

Over the past year, Guehi has averaged just under 1.5 shot-creating actions per game - putting him in the top 8% of centre-backs in the big five European leagues - as well as 2.06 tackles, putting him in the 85th percentile.

However, the Palace skipper's aerial weaknesses are a slight concern, as he has won 53.8% of his duels off the ground, only putting him in the 24th percentile among his fellow centre-backs.

Gus Poyet was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill.