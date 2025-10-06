Chelsea reportedly determine whether they intend to make an approach for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi at some point in 2026.

Chelsea have allegedly made a final decision over whether to make an approach for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Although the England international missed out on a transfer to Liverpool on the final day of the summer window, his future remains a hot topic for debate.

With less than a year remaining on his contract, Guehi will inevitably attract interest in January, whether that be a cash offer or foreign clubs keen to secure a pre-contract agreement.

Guehi began his career at Stamford Bridge, ensuring that links over a return to the West Londoners have been made with regularity in recent months.

According to The Express, Chelsea officials know whether they will attempt to secure a reunion with the 25-year-old.

Chelsea make Guehi decision

The report alleges that Chelsea will not be looking to re-sign Guehi in 2026, whether that be for a cut-price fee or on a free transfer.

That is despite their well-documented issues in the middle of the backline, starting with Levi Colwill's long-term knee injury sustained in the summer.

Aside from Jorrel Hato, each of Chelsea's current options have suffered an injury or served a suspension during the opening month-and-a-half of the campaign.

Such are Chelsea's issues in the area that Josh Acheampong and Benoit Badiashile - playing as a partnership in a Premier League fixture for the first time - both needed to be substituted during the second half against Liverpool on Saturday.

Nevertheless, while Chelsea are open to the idea of strengthening their defence, it will seemingly not involve the pursuit of Guehi.

Surprise move from Chelsea?

Given his homegrown status and the potential of a £20m-£25m deal, Chelsea would have seen the positives in re-signing Guehi.

On the flip side, they already have an array of options, including having high hopes for youngster Acheampong and viewing Colwill as first-choice if he makes a full recovery from a knee injury.

Reports have previously indicated that Chelsea officials do not want to discourage the likes of Acheampong by signing another defender, while Chelsea still have prospects Mamadou Sarr and Aaron Anselmino to integrate into the squad.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Real Madrid are viewed as the two most likely destinations for Guehi, and Chelsea would struggle to compete with those teams unless he showed a preference to remaining in London.