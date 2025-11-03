Crystal Palace are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Chelsea youngster Tyrique George who has struggled for regular game time under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea youngster Tyrique George has struggled for regular game time this season, and he could reportedly be offered the chance to leave Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

The highly-rated forward was close to leaving the Blues in the summer transfer window, but he stayed on after a deadline move fell through.

The 19-year-old was close to joining Fulham after a £22m deal was agreed, but the Cottagers shockingly pulled the plug in the 11th hour, and as a result, he has stayed on.

George made his breakthrough into the senior side last season under Enzo Maresca and played his part in Chelsea's run to win the Conference League title.

Crystal Palace eye move for George?

The youngster has scored three goals in all competitions, with two of them coming in the Carabao Cup and one in the Champions League.

However, he has found game time hard to come by this season, having made only four substitute appearances in the Premier League.

According to a report from The Mirror, Crystal Palace are now looking to lure him away to Selhurst Park in the January transfer window, should he become available.

Oliver Glasner has been heavily reliant on Jean-Philippe Mateta for goals. While he has Yeremy Pino as another option, the Eagles are a little lightweight up top following Eberechi Eze's departure.

Chelsea could be tempted to sell him

It has been reported recently that the Blues will hold talks with the attacker to decide whether he will stay or leave.

The Blues ideally do not want to lose the youngster, either on loan or permanently, but they may see logic in selling a rising asset, especially when he is not getting enough opportunities.

Maresca has primarily used him as a striker, but he is unlikely to feature regularly now after Liam Delap has returned to the starting XI after a long injury lay-off.

George can also play on the wings, but Chelsea have a plethora of options, and he is behind Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens, Estevao and Joao Pedro in the pecking order.

The youngster has a contract at the Bridge until 2027, with Chelsea having an option to extend for a further 12 months, but he could look to move elsewhere to play regularly to take his game to the next level.