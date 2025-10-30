Chelsea to hold 'January talks' with winger over future

Chelsea will reportedly hold talks with Tyrique George closer to January to decide what should be the best course of action for his development.

Chelsea are reportedly set to hold talks with Tyrique George over his future, likely in January, to decide whether he will stay or leave.

George made a breakthrough in the senior team last season under Enzo Maresca and featured regularly in Chelsea's run to win the Conference League title.

The Blues academy graduate was close to leaving the club during the summer transfer window to join Fulham, but the deal collapsed in the final hours.

Fulham had agreed a £22m deal to sign the youngster and even submitted a deal sheet to secure extra time, but they pulled out of the proposed move, which shocked many.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Joe Shields, Chelsea’s co-director of recruitment and talent, called the player to let him know that he will be welcomed with open arms to continue playing for Maresca's side.

Chelsea to make decision on Tyrique George's future?

The 19-year-old has made four substitute appearances in the Premier League and played in two Champions League games, scoring one goal.

George has significantly impressed in the EFL Cup, where he scored goals in two starts for the Blues, and recently grabbed his first goal for the England Under-21s as well.

The report claims that Chelsea do not want to lose the youngster, either on loan or permanently, and they will try to find a way to see what is best for everyone.

George primarily plays as a winger, but Maresca prefers using him as a striker, which could further complicate his scenario, as his game time could be reduced even more with Liam Delap having returned to action after a long injury layoff.

Should George leave Chelsea in the January window?

Chelsea have plenty of quality options in their attacking wide areas, and as such, it will be really difficult for the youngster to make a breakthrough into the starting XI regularly.

George is a fantastic young talent, and he needs regular game time to take his game to the next level, which he may struggle to achieve at Chelsea given their squad depth in his position.

A loan move away from the club would not be a bad option for him, especially if Chelsea feel that they can utilise the youngster in the future if it works out well.