Chelsea reportedly remain in contact with Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, with the Blues yet to close the door on a return to Stamford Bridge for the German.

The 32-year-old is currently sitting on the sidelines for Los Blancos after suffering a leg injury during the September international break.

Rudiger has therefore managed just the single La Liga appearance during the 2025-26 campaign, with the likes of Dean Huijsen taking his spot.

The German was a popular figure at Stamford Bridge, where he helped Chelsea to Champions League glory during the 2020-21 term.

Since making the switch on a free transfer to the Bernabeu during the summer of 2022, Rudiger has featured in 157 games for Real Madrid, scoring seven goals.

Chelsea 'leave door open' for Rudiger return

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Chelsea have not closed the door on a possible return for Rudiger in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Blues remain in contact with the player and his representatives, three years after his departure from West London.

It is understood that Real Madrid are keen on securing the services of Rudiger past the conclusion of this season, when his current deal expires.

As a result, it is believed that Los Blancos and the veteran defender commenced discussions over a new contract at the start of the term.

Rudiger supposedly wants to remain with Los Blancos, although he has plenty of interest from elsewhere, including clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Real's medium-term solution

With the arrival of former Bournemouth man Huijsen over the summer, it is clear that Real Madrid are looking to future-proof their defence.

Los Blancos are set to be active once again in the summer market, with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate of particular interest to Xabi Alonso's side.

However, there is still a place in the plans for experienced centre-back Rudiger, who has reportedly acted as a big brother for Huijsen in the dressing room this season.